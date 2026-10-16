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India Vs West Indies 5th T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
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IND vs WI 5th T20I live streaming details: Find out where to watch India vs West Indies live on TV and online, including match time and broadcast information

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West Indies vs India 5th T20I
India's team captain Shreyas Iyer, left, toss a coin as West Indies' team captain Shai Hope watch it during the fourth T20 cricket match between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, India, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
Summary of this article

  • India face West Indies in the decisive fifth T20I in Bengaluru

  • The five-match series is level at 2-2

  • Check live streaming, TV broadcast details, match time and telecast information

India and West Indies will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams have everything to play for in the series decider.

India won the opening match and the third T20I, but West Indies fought back with victories in Ranchi and Hyderabad. The visitors' 24-run win in the fourth match has put the hosts under pressure heading into the final encounter.

India Look to Address Bowling Concerns

India's biggest challenge will be to contain the explosive West Indies batting lineup. The hosts conceded 247/3 in Hyderabad, with Shai Hope smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls. Sherfane Rutherford provided further acceleration with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries.

India's batting showed promise during the chase, as Sanju Samson scored 56 off 23 balls, while Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy made valuable contributions. However, Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul derailed the chase, and India were bowled out for 223.

The hosts will need better bowling execution, particularly in the middle and death overs, while their middle order must deliver under pressure. Kuldeep Yadav's possible return could also strengthen the bowling attack.

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All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 5th T20I

When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I Take Place?

The 5th T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, October 17.

What Time Will India vs West Indies 5th T20I Begin?

The 5th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 5th T20I?

The 5th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.

How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 5th T20I Online in India?

The 5th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.

India And West Indies Squads

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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