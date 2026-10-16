India Vs West Indies 5th T20I, Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

India face West Indies in the decisive fifth T20I in Bengaluru
The five-match series is level at 2-2
Check live streaming, TV broadcast details, match time and telecast information
India and West Indies will lock horns in the fifth and final T20I at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, October 17. With the five-match series level at 2-2, both teams have everything to play for in the series decider.
India won the opening match and the third T20I, but West Indies fought back with victories in Ranchi and Hyderabad. The visitors' 24-run win in the fourth match has put the hosts under pressure heading into the final encounter.
India Look to Address Bowling Concerns
India's biggest challenge will be to contain the explosive West Indies batting lineup. The hosts conceded 247/3 in Hyderabad, with Shai Hope smashing an unbeaten 102 off 50 balls. Sherfane Rutherford provided further acceleration with an unbeaten 49 off 26 deliveries.
India's batting showed promise during the chase, as Sanju Samson scored 56 off 23 balls, while Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy made valuable contributions. However, Keemo Paul's five-wicket haul derailed the chase, and India were bowled out for 223.
The hosts will need better bowling execution, particularly in the middle and death overs, while their middle order must deliver under pressure. Kuldeep Yadav's possible return could also strengthen the bowling attack.
All You Need To Know About India Vs West Indies 5th T20I
When and Where Will the India vs West Indies 5th T20I Take Place?
The 5th T20I match between India Vs West Indies will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, on Saturday, October 17.
What Time Will India vs West Indies 5th T20I Begin?
The 5th T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.
Which TV Channel Will Telecast India vs West Indies 5th T20I?
The 5th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network’s television channels in India.
How Can Fans Watch the India vs West Indies 5th T20I Online in India?
The 5th T20I between India Vs West Indies will be streamed live in India on the JioHotstar app and website from 7 PM onwards.
India And West Indies Squads
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan (WK), Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Sanju Samson (WK), Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
West Indies: Shai Hope (C & WK), Akeal Hosein, Amir Jangoo (WK), Gudakesh Motie, Jewel Andrew (WK), Kamil Pooran, Keemo Paul, Matthew Forde, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Shamar Joseph, Shamar Springer, Sherfane Rutherford, and wicketkeeper Shimron Hetmyer.