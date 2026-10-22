Netflix and Hoichoi will bring Bengali series to viewers in three additional languages.
The partnership includes 14 titles spanning crime, horror, romance and courtroom dramas.
The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi premieres November 6, starring Jeetu Kamal and Paoli Dam.
Netflix and Hoichoi have joined forces to take acclaimed Bengali stories to a wider audience through a new partnership spanning existing hits, upcoming premieres and original adaptations. Announced on October 22, the collaboration will bring Hoichoi series to Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, making Bengali storytelling accessible to viewers across India.
Under the agreement, all Hoichoi series premiering over the next two years will be available on Netflix in these three languages, exclusively on the streaming service. The partnership will also see the platforms work together on adaptations of select Hoichoi originals.
Which Hoichoi shows are coming to Netflix?
The curated collection features 14 titles, including Madam Inspector, Sampurna, Lajja, Eken Sirji, Anjaan Saaye, The Curse of Parnashavari, Bloodlines, The Adventures of Daadi & Jagga, Raat Abhi Baaki Hain, Achinta: Trial By Law, Shaadi Ka Siyappa, Queens, Parineeta: A Love Story and Mahanagar.
When does the first new Hoichoi series premiere on Netflix?
The first new release under the partnership is The Cursed Temple of Kauriburi, a folklore horror series starring Jeetu Kamal, Solanki Roy and Paoli Dam. The series will premiere on November 6, with further titles expected in the coming months. New Hoichoi releases will also arrive on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu alongside their Bengali debuts on Hoichoi.
The platforms will additionally collaborate on original series produced by Hoichoi Studios, reimagining selected stories with fresh creative perspectives. Further details about these adaptations are yet to be announced.
What the Netflix-Hoichoi partnership means
Hoichoi, launched in 2017, has built a catalogue of more than 2,000 hours of Bengali entertainment, including over 100 original series, films, shorts and documentaries. Netflix, meanwhile, continues to expand its licensed content alongside its own productions.
The partnership is designed to introduce Bengali stories to new audiences while creating opportunities to revisit familiar titles through adaptations.