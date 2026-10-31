NC Plays Down Internal Rift After 19 MLAs' Meeting, Says 'No Rebellion’

19 NC MLAs, including an Independent, held a closed-door meeting in Srinagar, demanding a Cabinet reshuffle.
The MLAs sought the removal of four ministers, the CM's adviser and key party functionaries.
Farooq Abdullah offered another Cabinet reshuffle after 18 months, but the MLAs reportedly rejected the proposal.
The National Conference (NC) on Saturday sought to play down reports of internal discord after 19 of its MLAs, including an Independent legislator, reportedly held a four-hour meeting in Srinagar on Thursday (October 29), raising demands for a cabinet reshuffle and changes in key party positions.
According to sources cited by NDTV, the legislators met at the residence of Lolab MLA Kaiser Jamsheed Lone and discussed grievances against the Omar Abdullah-led government and the party leadership.
The developments reportedly prompted Omar Abdullah to send a close aide from Delhi to meet the legislators. However, the MLAs declined to meet the aide and insisted on speaking directly to the chief minister, sources told News18.
“We want direct talks with the chief minister, we don’t want to talk to his aide,” an MLA was quoted as saying.
The party leadership, however, denied reports of a rebellion. NC provincial president Showket Ahmed Mir described the gathering as a routine dinner meeting and rejected claims of a rift within the party.
Senior NC leader and Cabinet minister Javeed Ahmed Rana also played down the developments, saying the legislators had raised their concerns within the party forum. He assured them that their demands would be heard and grievances addressed.
Rana said that while it was not possible to satisfy everyone in a democratic party, the leadership would work towards resolving the concerns. “Their other demands will also be fulfilled,” he added.
What are the MLAs demanding?
The legislators have reportedly raised several demands, including the implementation of the Dachigam Declaration, which they claim has not been honoured.
They have also sought the removal of four ministers who have completed two years in office, arguing that new faces should be inducted into the Cabinet.
Another key demand concerns changes in the chief minister's office and the party organisation. The MLAs have reportedly sought the removal of the chief minister's adviser and raised objections to the functioning of Kashmir provincial president Showket Ahmed Mir, accusing him of misleading Omar Abdullah and harming the party. They have also expressed dissatisfaction with Shammi Oberoi.
The legislators have further demanded better representation for Jammu and the Pir Panjal region. MLAs from Pir Panjal have reportedly expressed displeasure with Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary, alleging that development funds have largely been directed towards his own constituency.
The group has also called for greater internal democracy within the party.
Farooq Abdullah Steps In To Pacify MLAs
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah has reportedly spoken to several of the disgruntled legislators in an attempt to defuse the situation.
According to reports, he proposed that another Cabinet reshuffle could take place after 18 months, assuring those who were not accommodated in the current expansion that they would be considered then.
“Please don’t be upset. We will adjust those who didn’t get a chance in the cabinet now after one-and-a-half years,” he reportedly told the legislators.
However, the MLAs have reportedly rejected the proposal and remained firm on their demands.
The legislators have also indicated that they intend to continue raising their concerns within the National Conference and will not seek support from the BJP.
MLAs From Kashmir, Jammu And Pir Panjal Attended Meeting
The reported meeting brought together legislators from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, indicating that the concerns were not limited to a particular region.
Those reportedly present included Hasnain Masoodi (Pampore), Ghulam Mohiuddin Mir (Rajpora), Javid Ahmad (Karnah), Saif-ud-Din Bhat (Khansahib), Farooq Ahmad Shah (Tangmarg), Mubarak Gul (Eidgah), Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurez), Hilal Akbar Lone (Sonawari), Bashir Ahmad Veeri (Bijbehara), Abdul Majid Bhat alias Larmi (Anantnag West), Aijaz Ahmad Jan (Poonch Haveli), Javid Iqbal Choudhary (Budhal), Arjun Singh Raju (Ramban), Khursheed Ahmad (Gulabgarh), Dr Sajad Shafi (Uri), Mushtaq Ahmad Guroo (Chanapora) and Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thanamandi).
Independent MLA Engineer Khurshid Ahmed (Langet) was also among those who attended the meeting.
Four Ministers Inducted In Cabinet Expansion
The reported dissent comes after the changes in the Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet, which saw four ministers inducted while Independent MLA Satish Sharma was dropped.
Ali Mohammad Sagar, Mir Saifullah, Shamim Firdous and Altaf Ahmad Wani, popularly known as Kaloo, were inducted into the Council of Ministers.
The new ministers were assigned their portfolios a day after the Cabinet expansion. Sagar was given Revenue, Power Development, and Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs. Javed Ahmad Dar retained Finance and was assigned Mining and Cooperatives.
Shamim Firdous was allotted School Education, Higher Education and Jal Shakti, while Mir Saifullah received Planning, Development and Monitoring, Culture, and Youth Services and Sports, portfolios previously held by Sharma.
Altaf Ahmad Wani was assigned Forest, Ecology and Environment, along with Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary retained Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development. Sakina Itoo continued to head Health and Medical Education, and Social Welfare.