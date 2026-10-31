‘It’s Done Bro’: Nidhi Razdan And Omar Abdullah Share Marriage Announcement On Social Media

Nidhi Razdan and Omar Abdullah shared posts on X, announcing a new chapter in their relationship with ring emojis.
Razdan's message read “It's done bro”, while Abdullah wrote, “A new journey began yesterday”, tagging the journalist.
The announcement comes months after the Supreme Court dissolved Abdullah's marriage to Payal Abdullah by mutual consent.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married journalist Nidhi Razdan, with the couple sharing posts on social media on Saturday, October 31, announcing the beginning of a new chapter in their relationship.
Abdullah shared a photograph with Razdan on Instagram, writing, “A new journey began yesterday”, and tagging the journalist. The post indicated that the wedding took place on Friday, October 30.
Razdan also shared a post on X, writing, “It’s done bro”, accompanied by a ring emoji and tagging Abdullah.
According to media reports, the couple held a private wedding ceremony in Srinagar on October 30, followed by a reception in Delhi on Saturday. Neither has shared further details about the ceremony.
The development follows a period of public speculation about the two, including Razdan’s presence at Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister in October 2024 and their appearances together at public gatherings.
Abdullah's Divorce From Payal Abdullah
The marriage comes three months after the Supreme Court dissolved Omar Abdullah’s marriage to Payal Abdullah by mutual consent, bringing an end to their long-running legal battle.
In an order dated July 31, 2026, a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe dissolved their marriage under Article 142 of the Constitution after the two parties reached a settlement.
The court recorded that the couple had been living separately since 2011 and had mutually agreed that their marriage had broken down irretrievably, with no possibility of reconciliation. They had also agreed to withdraw pending cases against each other.