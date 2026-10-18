Global Responsible Tourism Summit and Festival 2026

Passenger, Dhaba Employee Injured As Men Allegedly Attack Srinagar-Bound Bus With Stones; Two Held

P
PTI
Published at:

The incident drew a reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government

image Prefer on Google
Passenger, Dhaba Employee Injured As Men Allegedly Attack Srinagar-Bound Bus With Stones; Two Held
Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah Photo: PTI
Summary of this article

  • Two men were rounded up over alleged stone-throwing at a Srinagar-bound bus.

  • A parking dispute in Karnal escalated, injuring a passenger and dhaba employee.

  • Omar Abdullah said Haryana authorities assured prompt action in accordance with law.

Two men have been rounded up for allegedly throwing stones at a Jammu and Kashmir-bound bus following a dispute in Haryana’s Karnal district, leaving a passenger and a ‘dhaba’ employee injured, police said on Sunday.

The incident drew a reaction from Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who said his office had taken up the matter with the Haryana government.

Abdullah said the Haryana administration had assured prompt and stringent action in accordance with the law.

“The J&K Government stands with the affected passengers and is closely monitoring the situation,” he said in a post on his official X handle.

The incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday at the parking area of Divine Star Dhaba in Karnal, Inspector General of Police (Karnal Range) Ashwin Shenvi said.

Eight Killed As Bus Plunges Into Drain On Delhi–Mumbai Expressway In Rajasthan

By Outlook News Desk

According to Shenvi, two youths from Yunispur village in Kurukshetra district arrived at the spot in a car. The bus, travelling from Delhi to Srinagar, also stopped in the dhaba’s parking area.

While attempting to reverse and move ahead, the youths allegedly hit the bus, triggering a verbal altercation that escalated into a physical fight. Some bus passengers and dhaba employees also joined the confrontation, police said.

Related Content
Omar Abdullah accused the BJP of interfering in Muslim religious affairs over the Waqf Board’s Friday sermon plan. - PTI
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah - PTI
J&K CM Omar Abdullah - PTI
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Assembly - PTI; Representative image

During the altercation, the two youths allegedly threw stones at the bus, breaking its windowpanes and damaging seats inside the vehicle.

A passenger and a dhaba employee sustained injuries, Shenvi said.

The bus left for its destination around 1.30 am.

Bus Carrying LPU Students Overturns In Punjab, 3 Killed And 24 Injured

By Outlook News Desk

Police registered an FIR and rounded up both men for questioning. Further investigation is underway.

Shenvi urged people to remain calm and maintain peace and harmony while the police investigate the matter.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories