Indomitable Courage, Visionary Leadership: Cong Hails Indira Gandhi On Death Anniversary

Summary of this article

Congress leaders paid floral tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal.

Kharge described her as a symbol of courage, determination and visionary leadership.

Rahul Gandhi remembered his grandmother by sharing a Sanskrit shloka she taught him.

The Congress on Saturday hailed former prime minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary, saying she was a "symbol of indomitable courage, unwavering resolve and visionary leadership".

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi paid floral tributes to India's only woman PM Indira Gandhi at her memorial Shakti Sthal here.

Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, along with several Congress leaders, also paid homage to her at the 'Indira Gandhi Memorial' at 1, Safdarjung Road, which was the residence of the former PM.

To pay tributes to his grandmother on her death anniversary, Rahul Gandhi shared a Sanskrit shloka that she had taught him.

"Sitting on your lap. Holding both your hands. Listening to your voice say these words. Repeating them after you. Asato mÄ sadgamaya tamaso mÄ jyotirgamaya mátyormÄ amátaá gamaya. OM Shanti, Shanti, Shanti. What a beautiful gift you gave me Dadi. What a gift. I never imagined."