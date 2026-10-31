Delhi Winter Pollution Plan: GRAP Stage I, Vehicle Restrictions & What Changes From Nov 1

Delhi will tighten vehicle entry rules, with restrictions targeting vehicles below BS-VI emission standards and those lacking valid pollution certificates.
Dust-generating construction activities will remain prohibited until January 31, while parking charges at authorised facilities will double from November 1.
Government and private offices will be required to limit physical attendance to 50%, while GRAP Stage I targets dust, emissions and industrial pollution.
Delhi will begin enforcing winter pollution control measures from November 1, tightening restrictions on vehicle entry, construction activity and parking charges, while introducing changes to office timings and attendance to tackle seasonal air pollution.
The measures come after several days of poor air quality in the national capital. However, rain and thunderstorms on Thursday night and Friday brought temporary relief, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) falling to 106 on Saturday at around 2 pm, compared with 222 at 4 pm on Thursday. An AQI of 106 falls in the moderate category.
The restrictions will affect motorists, commuters, construction workers and office-goers during the winter months.
Vehicle Entry Rules
The Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory on social media earlier this week, listing the categories of vehicles permitted to enter the capital and those that may face restrictions under the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
Motorists have been asked to check whether their vehicles meet the applicable emission standards before travelling to Delhi and follow official traffic advisories.
Vehicles permitted to ply include BS-VI-compliant vehicles, CNG vehicles, electric vehicles and those falling under exempted categories, subject to applicable rules.
Restrictions will apply to vehicles below BS-VI emission standards, those without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), non-compliant interstate buses, trucks not destined for Delhi, tractors and jugaad vehicles, as well as certain vehicles registered outside the capital.
Trucks not destined for Delhi will have to use the Peripheral Expressway. PTI reported that more than one million vehicles entering Delhi from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad could be affected by the government's decision to restrict vehicles below BS-VI emission standards.
Construction Work And Parking Charges
Dust-generating construction and demolition activities will remain prohibited from November 1 to January 31. However, essential public infrastructure projects have been exempted from the restrictions.
Finishing work, plumbing and electrical activities may continue at construction sites, provided dust-control norms are followed. A complete ban on construction and demolition, including indoor activities, will be enforced from December 20 to January 20, officials said.
Parking charges will also increase during the winter months. According to PTI, the Delhi government has doubled parking fees at authorised parking facilities from November 1 to February 28 to discourage the use of private vehicles.
However, parking facilities owned and managed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will remain outside the revised charges.
Office Timings And Work-from-Home Rules
Government office timings will also change from November 1 to February 28 to reduce peak-hour traffic congestion.
Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) offices will operate from 8.30 am to 5 pm, while Delhi government offices will function from 10 am to 6.30 pm.
Government and private offices will also be required to limit physical attendance to 50 per cent of their workforce from November 1 to January 31. The remaining employees will work from home.
What Is GRAP Stage I ?
The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is a set of emergency measures implemented by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to tackle rising pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.
GRAP Stage I is triggered when the AQI enters the 'poor' category, ranging from 201 to 300. Its measures focus on controlling pollution from road dust, construction activities, vehicle emissions, industrial sources and open waste burning.
The measures include dust-control steps at construction sites and roads, checks on vehicle emissions and action against polluting industrial activities.