Mics Broken, Files Thrown As AAP, BJP Clash In MCD House Over Pollution, Funds

MCD proceedings were disrupted as councillors clashed over pollution and development funds.
Microphones were broken, files thrown and Mayor Pravesh Wahi escorted to safety.
AAP demanded ₹1 crore immediately after the mayor announced a ₹25 lakh release.
Microphones were broken, files hurled and water thrown as a debate on pollution and development funds turned into a confrontation between councillors in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House. Mayor Pravesh Wahi had to be escorted to safety as the exchanges threatened to turn physical.
BJP and AAP councillors confronted one another, shouting across the House and throwing water. Videos showed AAP councillor Shagufta Zubair reaching the mayor’s chair and attempting to break a microphone.
The dispute intensified over AAP’s demand for the immediate release of more development funds. Wahi announced that ₹25 lakh would be released and said councillors would receive a total of ₹2 crore during the current financial year.
AAP councillors rejected the announcement as inadequate and demanded an immediate allocation of ₹1 crore.
Speaking to reporters, Zubair defended the demand, saying the money was intended for public welfare.
“The mic belongs to the House. Why have you come to fighting? We are asking for funds for the public. Are we doing anything wrong? These funds are meant for the public. Why are we being defamed like this?” she said.
A separate exchange between Congress leader Nazia Danish and MCD Leader of the Opposition Ankush Narang added to the uproar.
As Danish criticised the AAP, Narang accused her of being close to the BJP. Danish responded that she was not Shagufta Chaudhary, who would join the BJP, further escalating tensions.
Proceedings remained disrupted as councillors continued arguing over pollution and the allocation of development funds.