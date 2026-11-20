The MCD has proposed fines from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh for waste violations, including Rs 10,000 for open burning, with the rules due to take effect on 1 January.
Fines would rise 5 per cent every year, repeat offenders may be charged daily or monthly, and the DPCC may add environmental compensation.
The NDMC has approved its own bye-laws with a Rs 7,500 fine for open burning, still awaiting notification.
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has proposed fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1.5 lakh for violations of waste rules under its Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2026, including Rs 10,000 for burning solid waste in the open, according to a report on Friday.
The penalties, which cover offences such as failing to segregate waste, littering and dumping construction debris, are slated to take effect on January 1.
What The Bye-Laws Provide
A household that does not manage its waste properly faces a fine of Rs 500, while manufacturers without proper packaging waste systems could be fined up to Rs 1.5 lakh. Fines would rise by 5 per cent every year from 1 January, and repeat offenders may be charged daily or monthly. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) may impose environmental compensation on top of these fines.
The MCD’s full schedule of penalties was not immediately available. It was also not clear from the report whether the bye-laws have been formally notified, or which categories of violator, such as bulk waste generators and residents’ associations, face which amounts.
How It Compares With Existing Rules
The proposed Rs 10,000 for open burning is double the Rs 5,000 in earlier rules. Delhi’s Solid Waste Management Bye-Laws 2018 also provide penalties for non-segregation, dumping in vacant plots and burning waste in the open, and a Delhi government order directed sanitary inspectors and deputy tehsildars to impose an environmental fine of Rs 5,000 on anyone burning leaves, garbage or plastic in the open, citing National Green Tribunal orders. Open burning of waste has been identified as one of the major local sources of PM2.5 and PM10 as Delhi battles winter pollution.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has gone a similar way for Lutyens’ Delhi. It approved bye-laws with spot fines ranging from Rs 500 for littering, dumping waste from vehicles and failing to segregate domestic waste to Rs 7,500 for open waste burning, improper construction waste dumping and unsegregated commercial waste. Those bye-laws are still to be notified. NDMC’s rules also require segregation of waste into four categories at source.
Enforcement has been the weak point. The MCD told the Supreme Court in 2025 that its dashboard for mobile challans on littering, open burning and sanitation violations had enabled 3,163 fines worth Rs 28 lakh, and the court suggested widening the MCD 311 app to allow complaints against individual waste generators. Whether a higher fine changes that depends on how many inspectors are on the ground and how many challans are actually issued.