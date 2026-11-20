Enforcement has been the weak point. The MCD told the Supreme Court in 2025 that its dashboard for mobile challans on littering, open burning and sanitation violations had enabled 3,163 fines worth Rs 28 lakh, and the court suggested widening the MCD 311 app to allow complaints against individual waste generators. Whether a higher fine changes that depends on how many inspectors are on the ground and how many challans are actually issued.