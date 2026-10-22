Amit Shah Says Protests ‘Achieve Nothing’, Targets Congress & AAP Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims

Shah said the Centre and three state governments were pursuing a time-bound plan to clean the Yamuna by May 2029.
He claimed over two crore tonnes of landfill waste had been removed, with sites set for conversion into gardens.
Shah accused Punjab’s AAP government of failing to control drugs and predicted an NDA victory in the state by 2029.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday criticised the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their allegations of “vote chori” and discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, saying protests and demonstrations would not help them win elections.
Speaking at an event in Delhi to launch 33 Delhi Jal Board schemes and inaugurate related works worth ₹8,941 crore, Shah urged opposition parties to focus on public welfare rather than questioning election results, PTI reported.
“You cannot use political jugglery and mobocracy to defy the mandate of the people. If you want to win elections, go among the people to understand their problems. These protests and demonstrations will not achieve anything,” Shah added.
He added that parties should implement welfare schemes in the states where they are in power or risk losing their remaining political ground.
Shah Targets Opposition Over ‘Vote Chori’ Claims
Shah accused opposition parties of questioning the electoral process whenever the BJP wins and alleged that the “vote chori” campaign was an attempt to conceal electoral defeats.
“A new game has begun in Delhi. As BJP governments are being elected, they are making excuses of vote chori,” Shah said, adding that the allegations were intended to protect the votes of alleged infiltrators.
He cited Congress’s electoral defeats over several decades, arguing that voters had rejected the party even before the BJP came to power at the Centre in 2014.
Shah also referred to opposition victories in Kerala, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, arguing that the same electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Election Commission were in place when those parties won.
“Whenever you lose, you criticise the Election Commission. When courts rule in your favour, they are good; otherwise, they are bad,” he added.
The Home Minister reiterated his prediction that the BJP would remain in power for 30 years, attributing the opposition’s electoral prospects to what he described as its “negative politics”.
“When I say BJP will be in power for 30 years, they again reiterate allegations of vote theft,” Shah noted. He also dismissed criticism over his foreign visits, saying he was born in India, lived there and would die there.
Shah Promises Clean Yamuna By May 2029
Turning to Delhi’s environmental concerns, Shah blamed successive Congress and AAP governments for allowing sewage and industrial waste to flow into the Yamuna.
He said the Centre and the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were working together on a time-bound plan to clean the river.
Shah said a three-year action plan had been prepared to provide sewer connections to every household and ensure access to clean water. He added that the schemes launched on Thursday would contribute to achieving these goals.
Shah Targets AAP Over Landfills And Punjab Drug Problem
Shah also criticised the AAP over Delhi’s landfill sites, claiming that more than two crore tonnes of waste had been removed and 100 acres of land cleared.
He said the landfill sites would be converted into gardens within two years.
Turning to Punjab, Shah accused the AAP government of failing to control drug abuse in the state. He asserted that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would form the government in Punjab by 2029 and end the drug trade.