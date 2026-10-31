'Gareebi Hatao’ Is Our Commitment: PM Modi Highlights World Bank Findings On India's Poverty Reduction

A remarkable milestone in India's journey towards inclusive growth and poverty reduction! According to the World Bank's latest report, India's extreme poverty has declined from 27.6% to below 2.6%, while the share of the population living below the lower-middle-income poverty line has fallen from 57.7% to 16.1%. Under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, India's development journey has placed poverty alleviation, financial inclusion and improved living standards at the centre of governance. This progress reflects the impact of sustained policy efforts and the expanding reach of development initiatives across the country. A New India, moving towards prosperity with inclusive growth! @BJP4India @NitinNabin @PMOIndia https://t.co/puGNSrP7Oj