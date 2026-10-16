Owaisi Slams Musk Over Starlink Remarks, Says How Can A 'Gora' Question PM Modi

Owaisi criticised Musk for questioning India’s clearance process for Starlink’s launch.
He accused the BJP government of being afraid to confront Musk.
The Centre rejected discrimination allegations, saying applicants faced the same regulatory process.
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticised Elon Musk for questioning India’s clearance process for Starlink’s launch, questioning the BJP government's lack of response to counter the businessman.
Speaking to reporters in Hyderabad after AIMIM approached the Supreme Court over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Owaisi said his opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not mean he would support Musk’s remarks, ANI reported.
“We were always against Narendra Modi and will remain so. But how can Elon Musk say this kind of thing about our India's Prime Minister?” he asked.
'Why Modi Govt So Afraid,' Says Owaisi
Owaisi questioned the government’s response to Musk, who had suggested that business interests were blocking Starlink’s entry into the Indian market.
“The sad thing is, why are the BJP and the Modi government so afraid of gorachamdi (white skin)?” ANI quoted him as saying.
He also said the interests of Indian citizens and workers should take priority over those of foreign businesses.
“You will not cut the stomach of a country's citizens to fatten the stomach of some white man,” Owaisi said.
Musk Questions Delay In Starlink Launch
The exchange began on October 7 when Musk accused “certain oligarchs” of obstructing Starlink’s efforts to secure spectrum access in India.
The Communications Ministry rejected the allegation the following day, describing suggestions of discriminatory treatment as “baseless and misconceived”.
It said India’s satellite communications framework was fair and non-discriminatory. Security assessments of three applicants were underway, with all three at “broadly the same regulatory stage”, the ministry added.
Musk subsequently said Starlink operated in more than 165 countries and had spent five years meeting Indian regulatory requirements.
“So why still no licence? Is Ambani the real boss of India?” he asked, referring to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.
Reliance Says Jio Also Awaits Clearances
Responding on Friday, Reliance Industries said it had never feared competition and that Indian and foreign companies faced the same government approval process.
The company said Jio’s satellite services were also awaiting clearances.
“Like every Indian enterprise, Reliance has grown in an India that welcomes investment and innovation, homegrown or international, that improve the lives of the people,” it said in a statement.