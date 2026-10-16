Owaisi slams musk over starlink remarks says how can a gora question pm modi

Owaisi Slams Musk Over Starlink Remarks, Says How Can A 'Gora' Question PM Modi

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 16 October 2026 3:46 pm

“We were always against Narendra Modi and will remain so. But how can Elon Musk say this kind of thing about our India's Prime Minister?” Owaisi said

O Outlook News Desk Curated by: Aryan Dwivedi Published at: 16 October 2026 3:46 pm

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Photo: PTI