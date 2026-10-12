CJI Surya Kant Declines Rahul Gandhi’s Meeting Request Over SIR, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

CJI Surya Kant declined Rahul Gandhi’s request for a meeting, citing the pendency of related matters before the Supreme Court.
Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge plan to submit a memorandum seeking a halt to SIR, the CEC’s resignation and a return to paper ballots.
Similar SIR-related matters are listed for hearing before the Supreme Court on Tuesday, with any fresh petition potentially being heard alongside pending cases.
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has declined a request from Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to meet him on Monday to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and demands concerning Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the issues are already pending before the Supreme Court. The decision comes a day before Opposition parties plan to march to the court and submit a memorandum seeking a halt to the revision exercise and Kumar’s resignation.
According to sources cited by LiveLaw, the CJI’s response to Gandhi’s official email said a meeting would be inappropriate because the issues sought to be raised are sub judice. Surya Kant also conveyed that the Supreme Court cannot use its administrative side to interfere with the functioning of the government. The Opposition leaders, however, remain free to approach the court through judicial proceedings to seek protection of their fundamental rights.
Opposition Plans March To Supreme Court
Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, had sought an appointment with the CJI between 4 pm and 5 pm on Monday to submit a memorandum. Their demands include an end to alleged electoral malpractice, a halt to the SIR exercise, Kumar’s resignation and a return to paper ballots, according to media reports.
The Congress has called the proposed demonstration “Chalo Delhi – March for Democracy”, with Opposition leaders and supporters expected to assemble near the Connaught Place–Barakhamba Road junction at 1.30 pm. Gandhi said the march would bring together people across party, gender, caste, community and state lines. He also criticised the police action against protesters in Delhi on Saturday, alleging that young demonstrators had been beaten.
SIR Matters Listed For Hearing On Tuesday
The CJI’s response, as reported by LiveLaw, said similar matters relating to the SIR exercise were listed before the Supreme Court for hearing on Tuesday. Opposition leaders could approach the court through a petition, and any fresh petition could be heard alongside the pending matters. The distinction is between seeking a meeting with the CJI in an administrative capacity and asking the court to consider a matter through judicial proceedings.
A bench led by Surya Kant had earlier upheld the Election Commission of India’s authority to conduct the SIR exercise, LiveLaw reported. The Opposition has continued to raise concerns over the revision process and alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Its planned march follows protests in Delhi against the SIR and the Chief Election Commissioner. The claims of electoral malpractice remain allegations raised by the Opposition.