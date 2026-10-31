The India Meteorological Department recorded a further drop in Delhi's minimum temperature to around 15°C–17°C, making for the coolest October mornings in three years.
The seasonal temperature dip was driven by dry, cold northwesterly winds and unseasonal rainfall across the National Capital Region.
Clear skies and steady, cooler morning and night temperatures are expected to persist in the coming days across NCR as early winter sets in.
The national capital saw a further decrease in minimum temperature on Saturday as parts of the city logged a shallow fog in the early hours of the day, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting partly cloudy skies for the next few days.
Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 16.2 degrees Celsius, 0.1 degree above the normal and a one-degree drop from the day before.
Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius, 1.5 degrees lower than the normal and a 0.1 degree decrease from the day before; Lodhi Road recorded a minimum of 16.2 degrees Celsius; Ayanagar recorded a minimum of 16.7 degrees.
While no significant rain was recorded in the early hours of the day, parts of the city did experience a shallow fog.
Safdarjung recorded a shallow fog around 6.30 am, with visibility of 500 metres, according to the IMD. At the same time, Palam recorded visibility of 800 m.
The IMD classifies visibility of 500-999 m as shallow fog, 200-499 m as moderate fog, 199-50 m as dense fog and lower than 50 m as very dense fog.
"Partly cloudy skies are expected to persist for the next few days," said an IMD official.
The air quality index (AQI) of the city remained in to the satisfactory category on Saturday morning and was recorded at 95 (satisfactory) at 9 am, as compared to the 24-hour average AQI of 60 (satisfactory) recorded at 4 pm on Friday, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
As per CPCB standards, an AQI of 0-50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.