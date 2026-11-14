Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a box office juggernaut, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark globally within eight days of its release. In India, it has reached the ₹600 crore milestone in nine days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the magnum opus debuted in cinemas on November 5. Here's Ramayana's box office collection in detail.