Ramayana Part One has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.
Worldwide, it has stormed past the ₹1100 crore milestone.
The epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.
Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a box office juggernaut, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark globally within eight days of its release. In India, it has reached the ₹600 crore milestone in nine days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the magnum opus debuted in cinemas on November 5. Here's Ramayana's box office collection in detail.
Ranbir's film opened at ₹64.85 crore, followed by Rs ₹48.05 crore on Day 2, ₹69.80 crore on Day 3 and ₹56.15 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the collection skyrocketed as the film raked in ₹107.50 crore, ₹94.10 crore on Day 6, ₹70.65 crore on Day 7 and ₹53.50 crore on Day 8, taking the net collections to ₹612.45 crore (₹732.20 crore gross).
On the ninth day, the Hindi version contributed ₹36.25 crore from 18,377 shows; the Malayalam version collected ₹3.25 crore from 1,070 shows; the Kannada version minted ₹3 crore from 850 shows; Tamil's collection was ₹2.75 crore from 1,164 shows, and Telugu was ₹2.60 crore from 1,532 shows.
Ramayana worldwide collection
Overseas, the film collected ₹25 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to ₹378.50 crore. Ramayana's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,110.70 crore.
About Ramayana
Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Hindu epic. Made on a humongous budget of ₹4000 crore, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.