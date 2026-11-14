Ramayana Part One Box Office Collection Day 9: Next Stop For Ranbir Kapoor's Film - ₹700 Crore In India

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Ramayana Part One, which hit the theatres on November 5, stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash

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Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 9 Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Ramayana Part One has crossed the ₹600 crore mark in India.

  • Worldwide, it has stormed past the ₹1100 crore milestone.

  • The epic drama stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash in lead roles.

Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is a box office juggernaut, crossing the ₹1000 crore mark globally within eight days of its release. In India, it has reached the ₹600 crore milestone in nine days. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the magnum opus debuted in cinemas on November 5. Here's Ramayana's box office collection in detail.

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Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 9

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, on Day 9, Ramayana saw a 10.6% drop from its Day 8 collections. It banked an estimated ₹47.85 crore net at the Indian box office across 22,993 shows.

Ranbir's film opened at ₹64.85 crore, followed by Rs ₹48.05 crore on Day 2, ₹69.80 crore on Day 3 and ₹56.15 crore on Day 4. On Day 5, the collection skyrocketed as the film raked in ₹107.50 crore, ₹94.10 crore on Day 6, ₹70.65 crore on Day 7 and ₹53.50 crore on Day 8, taking the net collections to ₹612.45 crore (₹732.20 crore gross).

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On the ninth day, the Hindi version contributed ₹36.25 crore from 18,377 shows; the Malayalam version collected ₹3.25 crore from 1,070 shows; the Kannada version minted ₹3 crore from 850 shows; Tamil's collection was ₹2.75 crore from 1,164 shows, and Telugu was ₹2.60 crore from 1,532 shows.

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Ramayana worldwide collection 

Overseas, the film collected ₹25 crore on Day 9, taking its total overseas gross to ₹378.50 crore. Ramayana's worldwide gross collection stands at ₹1,110.70 crore.

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About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is made as a two-part cinematic adaptation of Valmiki's Hindu epic. Made on a humongous budget of ₹4000 crore, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

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