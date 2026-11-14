Shruti Haasan’s mannequin Fiona kept moving

Recalling how the mannequin came to be in her house, Shruti said, “I had this life-size mannequin who I called Fiona. It was just because I had this extra costume that I couldn’t fit in my cupboard, so I put it on her. And I named her Fiona. Every time my friends came, they would randomly just say hi to her.”