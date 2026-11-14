Shruti Haasan Recalls ‘Suspicious’ Energy At Mumbai Home, Says Mannequin Fiona Kept Moving

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

Shruti Haasan has recalled a paranormal experience at her Mumbai home, claiming her mannequin Fiona mysteriously changed positions and left her feeling unsettled

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Shruti Haasan
Shruti Haasan Recalls Eerie Mumbai Home Experience Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • Shruti Haasan recalls her Mumbai house experience involving mannequin Fiona.

  • The actor says she played Hanuman Chalisa before dismantling the mannequin.

  • Shruti discusses her religious beliefs and growing interest in Wicca.

Shruti Haasan has recalled an eerie experience at her Mumbai home, where she claimed a life-sized mannequin named Fiona would mysteriously change positions. The actor shared the incident during a conversation on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s YouTube series Double Date, explaining how the experience eventually led her to dismantle the mannequin and perform rituals to cleanse her house.

Speaking about her ability to sense unusual energy in certain places, Shruti said, “I have always had this ability to know if a place has weird energies. This is not all the time but sometimes. My house in Chennai has a very neutral energy. But I strongly felt that my house in Mumbai had something suspicious going on.”

Shruti Haasan’s mannequin Fiona kept moving

Recalling how the mannequin came to be in her house, Shruti said, “I had this life-size mannequin who I called Fiona. It was just because I had this extra costume that I couldn’t fit in my cupboard, so I put it on her. And I named her Fiona. Every time my friends came, they would randomly just say hi to her.”

She claimed that Fiona began changing positions without anyone moving her. Comparing the experience to the 2007 film I Am Legend, she recalled saying, “I was like, who moved you?”

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Shruti eventually dismantled the mannequin. She said she played the Hanuman Chalisa, held salt in her hand and sealed off the house. “Now, the house has been quiet,” she added.

Shruti Haasan on religion and interest in Wicca

During the same conversation, the actor said she was the only religious person in her family. “I am the only religious person in my entire family,” she said.

Despite growing up in an atheist household, Shruti has developed an interest in spirituality and Wicca, a modern Pagan religion associated with nature-based practices and rituals. Explaining her interest, she said, “It’s the women ancestors before me, which is why I moved towards Wicca and the history of pagan and pagan worship.”

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On the work front, Shruti was last seen in Peddi, making a special appearance in the song Hellallallo.

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