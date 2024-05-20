On the work front, Kamal is currently working on multiple projects. He is currently busy shooting for ‘Thug Life’ where he is set to share the screen with STR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, and Ali Fazal. He is also gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas. He will also be seen next in ‘Indian 2’ which is one of the most anticipated films. On the other hand, Shruti is currently working on ‘Coolie’ where she will be seen alongside Rajinikanth. She will also be seen in ‘Dacoit’ where she will share the screen with Adivi Sesh.