Actor Shruti Haasan has always shared a close bond with her family. She often takes to her Instagram to share candid moments from her life for her fans. Recently, she took to her social media to share an unseen childhood picture with her father Kamal Haasan, and her mother Sarika. The picture has gone viral, and fans cannot help but talk about the adorable family picture.
Originally shared by a user named Sinduja Senthil, the picture featured Kamal Haasan holding Shruti Haasan in his arms. Sarika was seen posing next to the father-daughter duo. Kamal wore a striped shirt with a dhoti, while Shruti wore a yellow top and skirt. Sarika wore a golden saree with red borders. Sharing the picture, the user wrote, “I found this in my dad's cabinet, and it seems to be original. #picfromparamakudi” The user also tagged the actors.
Take a look at the picture here.
The picture has fetched over 900 likes. Fans took to the comment section to mention how adorable the family picture was. The picture also reached Shruti, who happened to share it on her Instagram Stories. Take a look at it here.
On the work front, Kamal is currently working on multiple projects. He is currently busy shooting for ‘Thug Life’ where he is set to share the screen with STR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Nassar, and Ali Fazal. He is also gearing up for the release of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ where he will be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas. He will also be seen next in ‘Indian 2’ which is one of the most anticipated films. On the other hand, Shruti is currently working on ‘Coolie’ where she will be seen alongside Rajinikanth. She will also be seen in ‘Dacoit’ where she will share the screen with Adivi Sesh.