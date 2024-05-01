Ilaiyaraaja Sends Copyright Notice To Makers Of Rajinikanth Starrer 'Coolie'-Report

Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies. 'Coolie' was earlier tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 171'. The teaser was unveiled recently and it received an overwhelming response. As per latest reports, 'Coolie' has landed into legal trouble. The reports state that legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has issued a copyright notice to makers of 'Coolie' for allegedly using his music in the teaser of the film without permission. He has also demanded proper authorization or removal of his music. He reportedly accused Lokesh Kanagaraj of repeated copyright infringement and threatened legal action.