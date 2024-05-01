Art & Entertainment

Ilaiyaraaja Sends Copyright Notice To Makers Of Rajinikanth Starrer 'Coolie'-Report

Ilaiyaraaja has issued a copyright notice to makers of 'Coolie' for allegedly using his music in the teaser of Rajinikanth's film without permission.

Rajinikanth starrer 'Coolie' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most-anticipated upcoming movies. 'Coolie' was earlier tentatively titled 'Thalaivar 171'. The teaser was unveiled recently and it received an overwhelming response. As per latest reports, 'Coolie' has landed into legal trouble. The reports state that legendary musician Ilaiyaraaja has issued a copyright notice to makers of 'Coolie' for allegedly using his music in the teaser of the film without permission. He has also demanded proper authorization or removal of his music. He reportedly accused Lokesh Kanagaraj of repeated copyright infringement and threatened legal action.

In 'Coolie' teaser, it has references to Rajinikanth’s earlier films. For example, it has a dialogue from his 1982 film 'Ranga' and there is a remixed version of Ilaiyaraaja's song ‘Vaa Vaa Pakkam Vaa’ from the 1983 film 'Thanga Magan'. This is the reason behind Ilaiyaraaja sending a legal notice to 'Coolie' makers.

As per a report in Times of India, in the legal notice, it was mentioned that no formal permission was taken from the original owner of the 'Va Va Pakkam Va' song and music featured in the teaser. This act has been termed as an offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. The complaint also mentioned that Lokesh Kanagaraj has repeatedly indulged in such activities.

For those unaware, earlier, Lokesh allegedly didn't seek permission from the composer for the song 'Vikram Vikram' in Kamal Haasan starrer 'Vikram'. Also, the song 'En Jodi Manja Kuruvi" from Lokesh's 'Fight Club' was also allegedly used without permission.

Ilaiyaraaja has demanded the makers of 'Coolie' to take proper permission to use his song 'Va Va Pakkam Va' song or else remove the music from the teaser.

'Coolie' has been written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Music has been given by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his banner of Sun Pictures. It will release in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. The filming will start soon.

