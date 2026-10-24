Nitish Kumar Reddy Targets Injury-Free Run As All-Rounder Navigates Workload Demands

Nitish Kumar Reddy said he must manage batting, bowling and training workloads as an all-rounder
He linked workload control to his effort to stay fit after repeated injury setbacks
Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and shared a 69-run stand with Tilak Varma
Nitish Kumar Reddy has stressed the need to manage his workload as an all-rounder after helping India beat New Zealand by four wickets. He said the demands of batting and bowling extend to training as much as match day.
Reddy linked that workload directly to his effort to stay fit after a string of injury setbacks. He said he just hoped that he doesn’t get injured in the process.
Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and put on 69 runs with Tilak Varma for the seventh wicket in India’s win. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said: "As I am getting to understand, you guys have to also understand that I am an all-rounder. I have to do both batting and bowling; even in practice, I have to do my workloads," Reddy said.
He added that the challenge goes beyond what happens in the middle. "The amount of work I have to do on the field and off the field. It’s just something which I am working on and nobody likes to get injured. I am happy that I am playing for the Indian team," Reddy said.
Injury Problems Continue
Reddy has battled several fitness problems in the past few years and the latest setback came during India’s ODI series against Afghanistan in June.
He suffered a left quadriceps injury while bowling in the first ODI at Dharamsala. The problem worsened in the third match in Chennai.
MRI scans later showed swelling as well as fibre disruption. That injury history explains why Reddy is now placing extra focus on recovery and workload control while handling both roles for India.
Gambhir Keeps Belief
Reddy also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for keeping the side calm during the chase. He said Gambhir’s message was built around belief rather than panic.
"There was no message, actually, but Gautam sir kept telling us that no matter what situation we are in, we have to keep believing in ourselves. So we just did that and that is what actually happened," Reddy said.
India’s chase eventually turned on Reddy and Tilak’s unbroken stand, which sealed the match under pressure.