Nitish Kumar Reddy Targets Injury-Free Run As All-Rounder Navigates Workload Demands

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Soubhagya chatterjee
Published at:

Nitish Kumar Reddy, after India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand, said on 24 October 2026 in the post-match press conference that he must manage his workload as an all-rounder while staying injury-free. He linked batting, bowling, training and recovery to his fitness after recent setbacks

image Prefer on Google
India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2026 Nitish Kumar Reddy reaction workload management
Nitish Kumar Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and shared a 69-run stand with Tilak Varma to help India win 2nd T20I against New Zealand. Photo: bcci/X
Summary of this article

  • Nitish Kumar Reddy said he must manage batting, bowling and training workloads as an all-rounder

  • He linked workload control to his effort to stay fit after repeated injury setbacks

  • Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and shared a 69-run stand with Tilak Varma

Nitish Kumar Reddy has stressed the need to manage his workload as an all-rounder after helping India beat New Zealand by four wickets. He said the demands of batting and bowling extend to training as much as match day.

Reddy linked that workload directly to his effort to stay fit after a string of injury setbacks. He said he just hoped that he doesn’t get injured in the process.

Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and put on 69 runs with Tilak Varma for the seventh wicket in India’s win. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said: "As I am getting to understand, you guys have to also understand that I am an all-rounder. I have to do both batting and bowling; even in practice, I have to do my workloads," Reddy said.

He added that the challenge goes beyond what happens in the middle. "The amount of work I have to do on the field and off the field. It’s just something which I am working on and nobody likes to get injured. I am happy that I am playing for the Indian team," Reddy said.

Related Content
Tilak Varma with his player of the match award for his unbeaten 51* off 26 balls - | Photo: X/@BCCI
India's Tilak Varma, third right, shakes hands with New Zealand's players after winning the second T20 cricket international between New Zealand and India in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. - | Photo: Chris Symes/Photosport via AP
India chased down New Zealand's 180/5 with one ball to spare, taking a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. - BCCI/X
Tilak Varma's unbeaten 51 off 26 balls and Nitish Kumar Reddy's late cameo orchestrated India's dramatic comeback against New Zealand. - BCCI/X

Injury Problems Continue

Reddy has battled several fitness problems in the past few years and the latest setback came during India’s ODI series against Afghanistan in June.

He suffered a left quadriceps injury while bowling in the first ODI at Dharamsala. The problem worsened in the third match in Chennai.

MRI scans later showed swelling as well as fibre disruption. That injury history explains why Reddy is now placing extra focus on recovery and workload control while handling both roles for India.

Gambhir Keeps Belief

Reddy also credited head coach Gautam Gambhir for keeping the side calm during the chase. He said Gambhir’s message was built around belief rather than panic.

"There was no message, actually, but Gautam sir kept telling us that no matter what situation we are in, we have to keep believing in ourselves. So we just did that and that is what actually happened," Reddy said.

India’s chase eventually turned on Reddy and Tilak’s unbroken stand, which sealed the match under pressure.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories