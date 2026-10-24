Nitish Kumar Reddy Targets Injury-Free Run As All-Rounder Navigates Workload Demands

Reddy made an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls, took a wicket and put on 69 runs with Tilak Varma for the seventh wicket in India’s win. Speaking at the post-match press conference, he said: "As I am getting to understand, you guys have to also understand that I am an all-rounder. I have to do both batting and bowling; even in practice, I have to do my workloads," Reddy said.