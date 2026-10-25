New Zealand have made multiple squad changes for the final three T20Is against India to manage player workloads
Lockie Ferguson will return for the last two matches, while Blair Tickner joins for the remaining three T20Is and Josh Clarkson for the final two
Matt Henry will link up with the ODI squad, while Kyle Jamieson will play domestic cricket before joining the team for the ODI series
New Zealand have made several changes to their squad for the remaining three matches of the five-match T20I series against India, with workload management prompting a reshuffle ahead of a busy international schedule.
The BLACKCAPS, who have suffered consecutive four-wicket defeats in the first two matches, will travel to Wellington on Sunday, October 25, ahead of the third T20I at Hnry Stadium on Tuesday, October 27.
According to a statement released by New Zealand Cricket on Sunday, fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will travel to Auckland and rejoin the squad for the final two matches. New Zealand will face India at Eden Park on October 30 before the series concludes at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1.
Matt Henry, meanwhile, will stay in Christchurch and join the ODI squad in Auckland on November 2. The fast bowler will miss the remainder of the T20I series as the team prepares for the three-match ODI leg, which begins on November 4.
Kyle Jamieson, who did not feature in either of the first two T20Is, will remain in Wellington after the third match. He is expected to turn out for Canterbury in the second round of the Ford Trophy at the Cello Basin Reserve on October 31 before linking up with the national squad for the ODI series.
With the team managing the workload of its fast bowlers, Blair Tickner will join the T20I squad in Wellington for the last three matches. Fellow Central Stag Josh Clarkson will be available for the fourth and fifth T20Is after joining the team in Auckland.
Matt Fisher will travel with the squad to Wellington as cover for the third T20I before returning to the New Zealand A squad at Lincoln University on Wednesday.
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter welcomed the opportunity to rotate players and manage the demands on his pace attack during a packed summer calendar.
“It’s been a competitive start to the T20 series with two close games and plenty more cricket to come,” Walter said in a release.
“We’re very fortunate with the depth in the squad to be able to call upon different players to help manage our pacers workloads, and to try and ensure they’re best placed to perform for the team for all the cricket coming up,” he added.
New Zealand will look to turn their fortunes around in Wellington after losing the opening two matches by identical margins. India, meanwhile, will aim to maintain their winning run and take a commanding lead in the series.
New Zealand's Updated T20I Squad
Mitchell Santner (captain), Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Bevon Jacobs, Michael Bracewell, Nathan Smith, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson (fourth and fifth T20Is), Kyle Jamieson (third T20I only), Matt Fisher (cover for third T20I), Blair Tickner (final three T20Is), Josh Clarkson (fourth and fifth T20Is).