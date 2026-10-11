New Zealand Announce ODI Squad For India Series: Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson And Rachin Ravindra Return

New Zealand have named separate squads for the five ODIs against India, starting November 4
Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert return for the final two matches
Injuries rule out Will O'Rourke, Zak Foulkes and Ben Sears from the ODI series
New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Sunday, October 11, announced their squads for the five-match ODI series against India, with Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson and Tim Seifert returning to the 50-over setup for the final two matches.
Rachin Ravindra has also been included after sustaining a shoulder injury that ruled him out of the preceding T20I series against India.
The ODI series will begin on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland, with the remaining matches scheduled across Wellington, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.
Mitchell Santner will captain New Zealand in both phases of the series, with the squad divided into two groups to accommodate preparations for the subsequent Test series.
While 14 players have been named for the first three ODIs, seven additional players will join the squad for the fourth and fifth matches.
The arrangement will allow several members of the ODI team to leave early and prepare for the two-match Test series, which begins on November 19 at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
Only Santner, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Will Young and Blair Tickner are available for all five matches. The arrangement also provides New Zealand with an opportunity to assess their bench strength against India ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Finn Allen, Lockie Ferguson And Tim Seifert Set For ODI Returns
Allen and Ferguson last represented New Zealand in ODIs in 2023, while Seifert's previous appearance in the format came during the home series against Pakistan 18 months ago. All three have been selected for the final two matches of the India series.
Ferguson's last ODI appearance came in the 2023 World Cup semi-final against India in Mumbai.
Allen and Seifert, meanwhile, are primarily known for their contributions in the shortest format, and the upcoming fixtures will give them an opportunity to strengthen their claims for a regular role in the ODI side.
Ravindra will be available for the opening three games as he returns from a shoulder injury.
The all-rounder was left out of the T20I squad after suffering the injury, but his inclusion in the ODI group gives him an opportunity to return to action ahead of the longer formats.
New Zealand have retained much of the core that defeated India 2-1 in the three-match ODI series on Indian soil in January, recording their first bilateral ODI series victory in India. The upcoming home fixtures will offer the team another chance to evaluate combinations and individual performances.
Will O'Rourke Injury Update And New Zealand T20I Squad Injury Updates
Will O'Rourke has not been considered for selection for the ODI series as he continues to recover from a calf injury. Zak Foulkes, who is recovering from a hip flexor problem, and Ben Sears, who is sidelined with an ankle injury, have also been left out.
New Zealand recently made changes to their T20I squad for the five-match series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out due to injuries.
Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been called up as replacements, while Rachin Ravindra had already been sidelined with a shoulder injury.
Rob Walter Highlights Importance Of India Series Ahead Of 2027 World Cup
New Zealand head coach Rob Walter believes the series will serve two important purposes: competing against India at home and assessing the squad ahead of the next ODI World Cup, which will be held in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.
“First and foremost this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side,” Walter said.
“With the ODI World Cup just one year away it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side.”
Walter also underlined the importance of balancing the ODI commitments with preparations for the Test series, which forms part of the ICC World Test Championship.
“Obviously every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19,” he said.
The coaching staff will also be split between the two groups. Walter will remain with the ODI team for the final two matches, assisted by Northern Districts men's strength and conditioning coach Corey Miles.
Bowling coach Jacob Oram and departing batting coach Luke Ronchi will oversee the Test preparations after the third ODI, alongside newly appointed batting coach BJ Watling.
Walter also welcomed the return of the three players for the closing fixtures and highlighted the depth available to New Zealand across formats.
“We're incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series. It's also great to bring guys like Lockie, Finn, and Tim back into the One Day unit. They're all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners.
“For Finn and Tim in particular, we've seen what they can do in the T20 arena, and it's now a great opportunity for them to push their case in the longer format.”
New Zealand are expected to announce their 14-player squad for the two-match Test series in early November.
New Zealand Squad For India ODI Series
First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young, Blair Tickner.
Fourth and fifth ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matt Fisher, Lockie Ferguson, Mitch Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner, Will Young.