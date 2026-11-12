India Vs New Zealand 4th ODI Live Streaming: Preview, Squad, When And Where To Watch

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Abhishek Kumar Upadhyay
Published at:

India take on New Zealand in the 4th ODI at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on November 13. Check match timings, live streaming, TV broadcast details and squads

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Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the 2nd ODI vs New Zealand | Photo: X/@BCCI
Summary of this article

  • India face New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on November 13

  • The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 AM IST

  • Check live streaming and other details below

Shreyas Iyer-led India will look to clinch the series when they take on New Zealand in the fourth ODI at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

India hold a 2-0 lead against New Zealand after winning the first two matches, before the third ODI in Hamilton was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The fourth match will see a number of changes in the squad after Shubman Gill and KL Rahul left the side to prepare for the two-Test series starting on November 19.

In Gill's absence, Shreyas Iyer will lead the side, while Ishan Kishan has been handed the reins as vice-captain for the remaining matches. It will be interesting to see who replaces KL Rahul in the squad in the middle order with Ishan taking over the wicket-keeping duties.

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Pitches Assisting Bowlers

The ODI series has been starkly different compared to the T20Is. The pitches were flat in the T20Is, helping batters post big totals while bowlers struggled for assistance. However, that changed in the ODIs, with pitches offering plenty in the first two matches. The ball is swinging, seaming, and bouncing.

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After hitting a fifty in the second ODI, Daryl Mitchell said: "It’s pretty challenging out there. Obviously, we’d always like a few more, but yeah, it’s like batting on a trampoline at times. We weren’t quite sure what height the ball was going to come through at."

The scores perfectly highlight the hardships batters are facing. No team has managed to cross the 200-run mark in an innings. India can hardly complain, having successfully chased targets below 200 in both completed matches.

Both teams will want their batters to step up on this occasion, as this will decide the fate of the match. If India win, the final ODI will become a dead rubber, relieving pressure on the visitors; however, a New Zealand win would keep the series alive.

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All You Need To Know About The India vs New Zealand 4th ODI

When and where will the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI take place?

The third ODI between India and New Zealand will be played at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Friday, November 13.

What time will the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI begin?

The match is scheduled to begin at 07:30 AM IST, with the toss taking place at 07:00 AM IST.

Which TV channel will telecast the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI?

The fourth ODI between India and New Zealand will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can fans watch the India vs New Zealand 4th ODI online in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming of the third ODI between India and New Zealand on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

India's squad for 4th and 5th ODI vs New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav.

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