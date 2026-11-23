KL Rahul scored 136 against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in the first Test
The innings made him the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries
Rahul said he once struggled to switch quickly from white-ball batting to Test cricket
KL Rahul scored 136 against New Zealand at the Basin Reserve.The hundred made him the first Indian opener to score Test centuries in all four SENA countries—South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia.
He also became only the second Asian opener after Saeed Anwar to do so. It was also the first Test hundred by an Indian batter in New Zealand in 12 years.
Rahul used the moment to explain how he learned to handle Test cricket’s very different demands.
Speaking in a video posted on bcci.tv after the first Test in New Zealand, the 34-year-old said he once found it hard to switch quickly from white-ball batting to the patience and late decision-making that red-ball cricket needs.
That learning, Rahul said, came slowly. Years of playing, missed chances and a clearer idea of format-specific preparation helped him become better at moving between formats. It also helped him build innings in Tests.
Format Switching Lessons
Rahul traced the change to a difficult phase.
"There was a time in my career when I was playing all three format... I could not make that switch from trying to get bat on ball in T20 and ODI cricket to switching quickly in a week's time to leaving balls and trying to play as late as I possibly can, which is the basics of Test batting," Rahul said in a video posted on bcci.tv.
He said the shift was as much mental as technical.
"So, it took me some time to realise that Test cricket requires a completely different skill set and a different way of thinking, a different way of prepping. And white-ball cricket requires a completely different way of doing things and not to get mixed up in that."
The hundred in the first Test in New Zealand was Rahul’s 13th in 71 matches.
Looking back on that journey, he added, "Having that sort of clarity and understanding... it has come over time and over a lot of years of playing cricket and a lot of missed opportunities, which I realised, and now I've sort of gotten better at doing that."
Patience sits at the centre of his method. Rahul linked that trait to his habit of making coffee and the care he brings to batting in the longest format.
"Patience and the preparation, you get one tiny thing wrong and the (coffee) cup is going to taste bad. I think it's the same in Test cricket... one small mistake, one bad shot as a batter and your whole innings can mean nothing even if you've worked hard for three or four hours, battled through the new ball, seen through the tough sessions, and then one bad shot and you'll probably come back scoring 36-37 and it's considered a failure," he said.
"So yeah, I think that way, just being really particular about how I go about things, like making my coffee, sort of reflects in my batting as well," he added.
Preparation And Recovery
Rahul called homework the starting point.
"I think the most basic thing for an athlete at this level is to do your homework. Step one for me is doing homework before playing any series, just understanding what will be required, what are the conditions like, what are the things that can go against me and how do I counter those things and the challenges and all of that."
That process begins well before a tour. "I start prepping in my mind five or six months in advance. I did it before New Zealand... the same with England and Australia as well. From there, you go on to trying to practice in a way that can help you succeed in those conditions."
Rahul said that planning matters even more because he has batted in different roles. "So, for me to be consistent and perform in different positions, what I've learned and what I've figured is I need to be very thorough with my mental side of the game," he added.
The hundred left him drained. Rahul said the innings brought a level of satisfaction he had not felt for a long time, but it also cost him a night’s sleep.
"Honestly, I've not slept at all the whole night and it's not because of excitement. I was in bed all night tossing and turning, just couldn't get any sleep. When I got that hundred and when I came back in, it was something after a long time I've been really happy and satisfied and proud of myself and what I've been able to do on the field," he said.
He added that records were not his main target. "And, I don't necessarily chase records but when it happens, then obviously you're proud of it and you give yourself a pat on the back."
Rahul also looked back at what injuries have cost him. He said interrupted runs in the side, rather than dips in form, remain his biggest regret.
"Ideally, I would have wanted fewer injuries. I'm still okay with performance being up and down. That's not because of my commitment. I've always been very hungry and committed to playing cricket at this level and excelling and being the best version of myself."
"Yeah, just the injuries have really pegged me back. If that hadn't happened, maybe at least 10-15 Test matches, I would have played a lot more than 71, so that's the only thing I look back at and feel could have been different."
"Hopefully in the next few years, I can continue the same run-scoring form that I have and pile up the runs in the last phase of my career," he said.