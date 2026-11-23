"Patience and the preparation, you get one tiny thing wrong and the (coffee) cup is going to taste bad. I think it's the same in Test cricket... one small mistake, one bad shot as a batter and your whole innings can mean nothing even if you've worked hard for three or four hours, battled through the new ball, seen through the tough sessions, and then one bad shot and you'll probably come back scoring 36-37 and it's considered a failure," he said.