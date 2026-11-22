Rishabh Pant scored 128 off 153 balls against New Zealand, becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to hit Test centuries in all four SENA countries
Pant said consistency and making an impact for the team are now his priorities
India posted 720/9 declared, leaving New Zealand at 119/2, trailing by 233 runs at stumps on Day 4
Rishabh Pant believes consistency and making an impact for the team matter more than personal milestones as he enters a crucial phase of his career.
The India wicketkeeper, who became the first Indian to register Test centuries in all four SENA countries, said simply being out on the field continues to bring him happiness.
Pant's latest landmark came on Sunday when he produced a commanding 128 off 153 deliveries against New Zealand, putting behind concerns surrounding his fitness.
The left-hander had been struggling with a side strain and missed the India A matches in New Zealand, leaving question marks over his readiness for the two-Test series. While several members of the Test squad had the opportunity to get match practice, Pant was unable to feature.
However, his innings put those concerns to rest. He also became the sixth Indian batter to score Test hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia, while moving past Brendon McCullum to occupy second place on the list of batters with the most sixes in the format.
Reflecting on his approach to batting, Pant said his priorities had evolved since his younger days, when hitting sixes was among his biggest ambitions.
"See, as a kid, I definitely used to have those goals for sure, hitting a lot of sixes. But you know, right now in my career, I'm not thinking about that anymore. I just want to be more consistent and just make an impact wherever I play the game," Pant told the host broadcaster.
The wicketkeeper's enthusiasm was evident throughout the innings and continued behind the stumps after reaching his century. For Pant, the opportunity to be on the cricket field remains a source of joy, irrespective of whether he is batting or fielding.
"One thing about me is whenever I take the field, be it fielding or batting, I want to have lots of fun, especially, you know, just being on the ground makes me happy. And just enjoying every day being out on the field," said Pant.
India's mammoth first-innings total of 720 for nine came on a surface that offered favourable batting conditions. However, Pant acknowledged that succeeding in Test cricket also required players to embrace difficult periods and remain patient when conditions were less helpful.
"But at the same time you have to enjoy that grind being on the field because every day you won't get a spicy wicket. You have to grind through, especially in Test cricket."
"So definitely being on the ground, the one thing we enjoy as a team is keep on talking about something, enjoying the little moments and having fun and putting our best effort on the field every day," he added.
With India needing eight more wickets on the final day, Pant backed his team to complete the job. He also reflected on the significance of scoring his maiden Test century in New Zealand, a milestone he had been targeting.
"I think definitely it was a good one. New Zealand was one place where I was eyeing that hundred for sure. And I made sure that in a wicket like this where you have to grind and everyone is batting well, I just wanted to stay there as long as possible and just make my impact," he said.
Pant eventually brought up his hundred with a six, staying true to his attacking instincts. However, he admitted that his eagerness to reach the milestone in that fashion had cost him centuries on previous occasions. This time, he chose to exercise restraint before spotting an opportunity to go big.
"See, mostly whenever I'm trying to get a hundred, I try to get it with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds. So I was waiting, I was very patient about it. But when the mid-off came up, I was like, this is the right opportunity. I might take it," he added.
India will now look to complete the job on the final day, with New Zealand needing to overcome a deficit of 233 runs and eight wickets still in hand.
The visitors ended Day 4 at 119/2 after India declared their first innings at 720/9, leaving themselves in a commanding position in the opening Test.