NZ Vs IND: Chapman, Foulkes Ruled Out As New Zealand Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of T20I Series

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Outlook Sports Desk
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New Zealand have suffered injury setbacks ahead of their five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out. Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as replacements in the 16-member squad led by Mitchell Santner, with the series beginning in Christchurch on October 22

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India Vs New Zealand Series Mark Chapman Zak Foulkes Ruled Out Replacements T20I Squad Update
New Zealand's Zak Foulkes celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
Summary of this article

  • Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes have been ruled out of New Zealand’s T20I series against India due to hamstring and hip flexor injuries, respectively

  • Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as replacements in the 16-member squad

  • The five-match T20I series begins in Christchurch on October 22, with Mitchell Santner leading New Zealand

New Zealand have been forced to make two changes to their squad ahead of the five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes sidelined by injuries.

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed on Friday that the duo would miss the entire T20I series, prompting the inclusion of all-rounder Josh Clarkson and fast bowler Blair Tickner.

Chapman sustained a tear in his left hamstring while featuring in the inaugural edition of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). The injury will keep the batter out of New Zealand's T20I assignments against India, although he is expected to recover in time for the subsequent five-match ODI series.

Foulkes, meanwhile, picked up a right hip flexor injury during a training session with Canterbury. His return to competitive cricket remains uncertain, with the team yet to establish a timeline for his recovery.

The injuries come as New Zealand prepare for a challenging assignment against the reigning T20 World Cup champions. Clarkson and Tickner have been drafted into the 16-member squad to fill the vacancies left by Chapman and Foulkes.

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New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over the injuries while welcoming the opportunity to bring the replacements into the group.

“I’m gutted for Mark and Zak, and I wish them both a smooth recovery,” Walter said in an official media release.

“We’re fortunate to be able to lean on the expertise of Josh and Blair. I know they’re both very excited to be involved in what’s shaping up to be an epic T20 series,” he added.

The upcoming series will renew the rivalry between the two sides following their meeting in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup earlier this year. India claimed a comprehensive 96-run victory in that contest and will look to maintain their advantage when the teams meet again.

Mitchell Santner will lead the Black Caps, who have a combination of experienced campaigners and younger players in their ranks. Finn Allen and Tim Seifert are among the key names to watch at the top of the order, while the squad also includes established all-rounders and a range of fast-bowling options.

The opening T20I will take place in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match scheduled at the same venue two days later. The series will then move to Wellington before concluding with fixtures in Auckland and Hamilton.

Following the T20I leg, India and New Zealand will face each other in five ODIs and two Test matches. The multi-format tour is set to keep the Indian team in New Zealand for more than a month.

New Zealand vs India T20I Series Schedule

  • First T20I: October 22, Christchurch

  • Second T20I: October 24, Christchurch

  • Third T20I: October 27, Wellington

  • Fourth T20I: October 30, Auckland

  • Fifth T20I: November 1, Hamilton

New Zealand Squad For India T20I Series

Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Josh Clarkson, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Bevon Jacobs, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Blair Tickner.

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