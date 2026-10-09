NZ Vs IND: Chapman, Foulkes Ruled Out As New Zealand Suffer Double Injury Blow Ahead Of T20I Series

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 October 2026 8:13 am

New Zealand have suffered injury setbacks ahead of their five-match T20I series against India, with Mark Chapman and Zak Foulkes ruled out. Josh Clarkson and Blair Tickner have been named as replacements in the 16-member squad led by Mitchell Santner, with the series beginning in Christchurch on October 22

O Outlook Sports Desk Published at: 9 October 2026 8:13 am

New Zealand's Zak Foulkes celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the third One Day International cricket match between India and New Zealand in Indore, India. Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool