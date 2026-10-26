Nick Jonas Offers Glimpse of Family Life on Tour with Priyanka and Malti

Nick Jonas shared a few pictures from his tour.
The pictures include Priyanka Chopra and Malti Marie.
Nick is on the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up tour.
While currently traveling North America for the Jonas Brothers' Burnin' Up tour, Nick Jonas treated followers to a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road. His newest social media carousel opened with a candid shot of him enjoying a local coffee, followed by highlights from their live concerts and backstage routines.
The real highlights were a slew of intimate family moments featuring Priyanka Chopra and their daughter, Malti Marie. In one standout photo, the couple color-coordinated in black outfits as Nick held a playful Priyanka, wearing a Burnin' Up cap, close to him. Another touching frame captured Nick holding Malti in a warm embrace, marking a sweet reunion after spending several days apart while on tour. The caption stated, "I'm on one."
Nick recently came on a podcast with his mother-in-law and Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra. He candidly talked of the rift with his brothers, Joe and Kevin. The Jonas Brothers’ disbanded in 2013, before their eventual reunion in 2019.
Nick Jonas Addresses Split With Brothers And Reunion
“There was a fraying that was happening. From our last album till the time we broke up, it was a combination of growing up, being in a pressure cooker of having reached this level of success and having not quite reached that success for a number of years, finding that we weren't extending our collaborators because we were afraid that maybe if we reached out, people wouldn't want to work with us,” he said.
He also confessed to his habit of overthinking. “My major flaw is my tendency to overthink certain things in the creative process and I always describe it as I am tightening the screw until eventually the wood breaks and you reach a sweet spot where you are giving as much effort as you can but you can also overcook it. So, just find that perfect balance where you have done your best that you feel you can do and leave it in the hands of others,” he said.
Nick and Priyanka's romance bloome after crossing paths at the Vanity Fair Oscar bash in early 2017, officially launching their relationship by May 2018. Following a quick engagement that July, they tied the knot in December 2018 during grand, multi-day celebrations in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, honoring both Christian and Hindu customs. The couple later expanded their family in January 2022 when they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogate.