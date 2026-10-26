Nick Jonas Offers Glimpse of Family Life on Tour with Priyanka and Malti

He also confessed to his habit of overthinking. “My major flaw is my tendency to overthink certain things in the creative process and I always describe it as I am tightening the screw until eventually the wood breaks and you reach a sweet spot where you are giving as much effort as you can but you can also overcook it. So, just find that perfect balance where you have done your best that you feel you can do and leave it in the hands of others,” he said.