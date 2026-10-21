Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Glimpses Of Family Dussehra Puja With Nick Jonas And Malti

Priyanka Chopra has shared few glimpses from her intimate Dussehra puja ceremony at home.
The pictures include Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti.
Chopra was recently feted with the Woman of Impact title at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles.
Marking the festival of Dussehra, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a private prayer ceremony at their residence alongside their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to social media on Tuesday, the couple shared heartwarming glimpses of the home ritual, where Malti's traditional attire and a sacred ceremonial moment stole the spotlight.
Priyanka Chopra's Dussehra Celebrations At Home
Snaps shared by Priyanka offer a glimpse into an intimate festive ritual at home, where a priest led the family through traditional prayers in front of a beautifully decked temple. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a message that read, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always."
Stealing the spotlight, little Malti was dressed in a delicate ivory ethnic ensemble accented with tiny bangles and a red ‘Jai Mata Di’ scarf. The toddler also took center stage during the Kanya Pujan ceremony—a sacred ritual honoring young girls as divine incarnations of Goddess Durga, where Priyanka and Nick were captured lovingly washing her feet.
Reacting to the pictures, social media users singled out Malti’s traditional outfit and tiny bangles, “OMG those li’ll bangles… We have another desi girl"
Recently, Priyanka Chopra was honored with the Woman of Impact title at the InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Los Angeles on October 15, recognizing her work shattering stereotypes and forging pathways for women in Hollywood. Actresses Avantika Vandanapu, Amrita Rao, and Megan Suri handed over the accolade, hailing her trailblazing efforts in opening doors for South Asian representation on the global stage.
Priyanka and Nick got engaged in August 2018 and married later that year in Rajasthan, with both Christian and Hindu ceremonies. They welcomed Malti via surrogacy in January 2022.
Looking ahead, Chopra is gearing up for her grand return to Indian cinema with S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus Varanasi, slated for a 2027 release. She’ll play Mandakini in the film, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Varanasi is touted to be one of the most ambitiously mounted Indian films ever. Returning to Indian cinema after eight years, the film is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.