Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartwarming Glimpses Of Family Dussehra Puja With Nick Jonas And Malti

Priyanka Chopra's Dussehra Celebrations At Home

Snaps shared by Priyanka offer a glimpse into an intimate festive ritual at home, where a priest led the family through traditional prayers in front of a beautifully decked temple. Alongside the pictures, Priyanka penned a message that read, "May the strength of Maa Durga, the purity of our prayers and the spirit of Dussehra stay with us all, today and tomorrow and always."