In Photos | Brazil Elections 2026: Lula Wins Fourth Term As Thousands Celebrate Across Brazil

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Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated his election victory with supporters on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday, October 25. As he delivered his victory speech, Brazilian lawmaker Andre Janones embraced him, while one supporter kissed a cut-out of the president. Crowds also gathered in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Lula securing a fourth term. The mood was different among supporters of opposition candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, who gathered in Brasilia and Sao Paulo to watch the presidential run-off results come in.

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Brazil Election 2026
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva addresses supporters during a victory rally after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Brazil presidential election 2026
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva delivers a victory speech after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff in , Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Brazil presidential election 2026
Brazilian lawmaker Andre Janones embraces President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as he delivers a victory speech after winning a fourth term in the presidential runoff in , Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Andre Penner
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Brazil presidential election 2026
A supporter of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva kisses a cutout of him celebrating his victory in the presidential runoff in , Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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Brazil presidential election 2026
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after he wins a fourth term in the presidential runoff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo
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Brazil election results 2026
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after he won the presidential runoff in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lucas Landau
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Brazil election polls 2026
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro react to presidential runoff results in Brasilia, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Bruna Prado
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Brazil presidential candidates 2026
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is seeking reelection, cheer as presidential runoff results are announced in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Brazil presidential candidates 2026
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after he won the presidential runoff in Rio de Janeiro, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Lucas Landau
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Brazil Presidential Election 2026
Supporters of opposition presidential candidate Sen. Flavio Bolsonaro react to presidential runoff results in Sao Paulo, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Natacha Pisarenko
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Brazil Election Results 2026
Supporters of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrate after he wins a fourth term in the presidential runoff in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Silvia Izquierdo

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