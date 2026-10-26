In Photos | Brazil Elections 2026: Lula Wins Fourth Term As Thousands Celebrate Across Brazil

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 26 October 2026 12:21 pm

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated his election victory with supporters on Paulista Avenue in Sao Paulo on Sunday, October 25. As he delivered his victory speech, Brazilian lawmaker Andre Janones embraced him, while one supporter kissed a cut-out of the president. Crowds also gathered in Rio de Janeiro to celebrate Lula securing a fourth term. The mood was different among supporters of opposition candidate Flavio Bolsonaro, who gathered in Brasilia and Sao Paulo to watch the presidential run-off results come in.