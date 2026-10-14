“I’m always drawn to stories that have depth and meaning, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is one such story. It takes on a deeply sensitive subject and tells the story with honesty and conviction. I have immense respect for Nitya and Karan, Applause and the entire team for the thought and care they’ve brought to this project. I’m proud that Purple Pebble Pictures could be part of this journey”, says Priyanka.