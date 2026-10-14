Priyanka Chopra Jonas backs Hunkkaar: The Roar through Purple Pebble Pictures.
Her production slate includes Paani, The White Tiger and Anuja.
The JioHotstar series follows a teenager’s pursuit of justice against a powerful spiritual leader.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has spoken about her decision to back Hunkkaar: The Roar through her production company, Purple Pebble Pictures. The JioHotstar series explores power, belief and justice, reflecting her interest in stories that address sensitive subjects and give filmmakers with distinctive perspectives a platform.
“I’m always drawn to stories that have depth and meaning, and Hunkkaar: The Roar is one such story. It takes on a deeply sensitive subject and tells the story with honesty and conviction. I have immense respect for Nitya and Karan, Applause and the entire team for the thought and care they’ve brought to this project. I’m proud that Purple Pebble Pictures could be part of this journey”, says Priyanka.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Purple Pebble Pictures
The actor and producer established Purple Pebble Pictures to discover new talent and support stories rooted in specific realities that can connect with wider audiences. Its projects span languages, genres and formats.
Speaking about the company’s approach in an earlier interview, Chopra Jonas said, “At Purple Pebble Pictures, we want to tell good stories, give new talent a chance and provide the audience with an entertaining experience.”
The production house’s slate includes the Marathi film Paani, which won the National Film Award for Best Film on Environment Conservation and Preservation, as well as Ventilator, Firebrand and The White Tiger. Chopra Jonas also served as executive producer on the Oscar-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger and the Oscar-nominated short film Anuja.
What is Hunkkaar: The Roar about?
Directed by Karan D. Kapadia, Nitya Mehra and Heeraz Marfatia, Hunkkaar: The Roar follows Meenu Rawat, a 17-year-old girl who accuses a powerful spiritual leader of sexual assault. As the case attracts national attention, the series examines the power structures surrounding her and the challenges involved in pursuing justice.
Produced by Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment in association with Purple Pebble Pictures, the series is a Mangata Films production. Hunkkaar: The Roar premiered on JioHotstar on September 25, 2026.
Through projects ranging from Paani to Hunkkaar: The Roar, Chopra Jonas continues to back filmmakers and stories that address subjects beyond conventional entertainment.