YRF Unveils Beparwah: Ahaan Panday and Sharvari To Lead Ali Abbas Zafar's Next

Beparwah Marks A Reunion

Beparwah heralds a major reunion between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Yash Raj Films, the iconic partnership behind massive blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Having honed a reputation for grand scale action and commercial cinema with his Salman Khan-starrers, Zafar is primed to weave high-octane spectacle with romance, though plot specifics remain under wraps. Bobby Deol is set to take on a complex, grey-shaded character in the film instead of a typical antagonist. Sources reveal he portrays an influential figure whose loyalties and connection to the lead hero turn increasingly intricate over time. Additionally, newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, fresh off his debut in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, has also been associated with the venture.