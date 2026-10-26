YRF Unveils Beparwah: Ahaan Panday and Sharvari To Lead Ali Abbas Zafar's Next

Ali Abbas Zafar's next film is titled Beparwah.
Ahaan Panday and Sharvari team up for the romantic actioner.
Yash Raj Films releases it in March 2027.
Yash Raj Films has officially revealed Beparwah as the title of its upcoming romantic action spectacle, starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and produced by Aditya Chopra, the project will hit global cinemas on March 26, 2027. YRF kicked off the five-month countdown to release by unveiling a teaser poster, officially introducing the fresh pairing of Saiyaara star Ahaan Panday and Sharvari, who has steadily risen through acclaimed roles in Munjya and Vedaa.
Beparwah Marks A Reunion
Beparwah heralds a major reunion between director Ali Abbas Zafar and Yash Raj Films, the iconic partnership behind massive blockbusters like Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. Having honed a reputation for grand scale action and commercial cinema with his Salman Khan-starrers, Zafar is primed to weave high-octane spectacle with romance, though plot specifics remain under wraps. Bobby Deol is set to take on a complex, grey-shaded character in the film instead of a typical antagonist. Sources reveal he portrays an influential figure whose loyalties and connection to the lead hero turn increasingly intricate over time. Additionally, newcomer Aaishvary Thackeray, fresh off his debut in Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, has also been associated with the venture.
The project marks a crucial career move for lead Ahaan, serving as his high-stakes follow-up to the blockbuster hit Saiyaara. Female lead Sharvari, fresh off Alpha, brings further buzz as she balances this project alongside her upcoming Sooraj Barjatya venture, Prem Mol Liya. Ahaan is also reuniting with Mohit Suri and Aneet Padda for a new film.
Backed by Aditya Chopra, Beparwah went into production earlier this year in April and is slated for a global big-screen launch on March 26, 2027.