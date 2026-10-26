Madhoo said she loved the way Rashmika Mandanna owned her South Indian identity and handled criticism.
Javed Akhtar also defended Rashmika on X over remarks on her Hindi pronunciation.
Rashmika said on Koffee with Karan that her South Indian accent reflects where she comes from.
Rashmika Mandanna has been facing online scrutiny over her South Indian accent, following her appearance on Koffee With Karan Season 9, where she appeared alongside her husband, Vijay Deverakonda. After Javed Akhtar, she has now drawn support from Madhoo.
Madhoo supports Rashmika over accent criticism
Madhoo backed Rashmika in an Instagram video after watching her appearance on Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan. She praised the actor for accepting her identity with ease.
She said, “I recently saw Rashmika Mandanna's show Koffee with Karan, and the way she dealt with her accent criticism, I just loved it. She laughs about it, she accepts it, she owns it, calls herself a South Indian and says, ‘So, I am a South Indian, and I have a South Indian accent.’ And she's so cool about it, and I am really in love with that.”
She also said Mandanna had shown that kind of confidence early in her career. “Rashmika, great power to you, girl! I just loved that you own it, laugh about it, and you are truly a star,” Madhoo added.
Javed Akhtar defends Rashmika
On Sunday, Akhtar also defended Mandanna over criticism of her Hindi pronunciation in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Those who have any problem with the pronunciation of Tamil actor Rashmika should be given a few lines of Tamil, which is the oldest spoken language in the world and let's see how well they pronounce Tamil. This fake and baseless linguistic superiority is not acceptable,” the veteran lyricist wrote.
Rashmika on her accent remarks
Mandanna had addressed the issue herself on Koffee with Karan, saying, “I particularly didn't have an issue with that because they said I had a South Indian accent, but I am from the South of India. So I am going to have an accent. It's unreasonable to think otherwise.”
Rashmika's upcoming projects
Mandanna was last seen in the period action drama Ranabaali, with Vijay Deverakonda.
Her upcoming film is the action thriller Mysaa, which is releasing on November 27, 2026. She also has Pushpa 3 and an MS Subbulakshmi biopic in the pipeline.