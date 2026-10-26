Mika Singh’s Team Welcomes Minister Subodh Uniyal’s Apology To Daler Mehndi

On October 18, Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal humiliated and halted Daler Mehndi mid-performance.
The viral clip sparked immediate backlash on social media.
Mika Singh has consistently defended his brother, Mehndi.
Uttarakhand Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal has issued an apology to Daler Mehndi following the recent stage interruption during the singer's concert. Welcoming the move, Mika Singh’s team expressed gratitude for the gesture, voicing hope that the feud can at last be quashed.
Mika Singh Accepts Uttarakhand Minister's Apology To Daler Mehndi
"We appreciate that Subodh Uniyal ji has apologised to Daler Mehndi paaji over a telephonic conversation regarding the unfortunate incident. Respecting artists and their dignity is extremely important. Daler paaji is a senior artist who has contributed immensely to the music industry, and every artist deserves to be treated with respect," read the statement from team Mika Singh.
The statement added, "We hope this matter can now be put behind us and everyone can move forward with mutual respect and understanding." Mika also told IANS that the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had invited both brothers to Uttarakhand.
Mika also flagged the controversy at a press conference, where he expressly appreciated the Chief Minister's approach to the situation.
"Just this morning, I spoke with my elder brother, dear friend, and someone I hold in high regard, the Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Pushkar Singh Dhami. Whenever I visit Dehradun, he meets me with great warmth and is extremely down-to-earth. The way he communicated with Daler Paaji and me was very polite and humble. He offered an apology on behalf of the Minister, and though I told him it wasn't necessary since he made no mistake."
When Did The Daler Mehndi Controversy Erupt?
The controversy flared during an October 18 concert at Tehri Garhwal's Kunjapuri Devi Mela, where Subodh Uniyal halted Daler Mehndi's set to publicly allege he was lip-syncing and that he was intoxicated. The incident sparked immediate backlash over the blatant disrespect and humiliation cast out to a veteran musician. Stepping up to his brother's defense, Mika Singh promptly rubbished the allegations, emphasising that Daler avoids alcohol entirely and was struggling with poor health at the time. Demanding a public apology, Mika stressed that veteran performers ought to be handled with care and honor. Dhami later contacted the Mehndi brothers and apologised on the minister’s behalf.