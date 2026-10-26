Govinda said he would not publicly expose anyone behind the dispute.
He described the situation as a game being played around him and Sunita.
Govinda and Sunita have been married since 1987 and have two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.
Govinda and Sunita Ahuja’s marriage has been grabbing the headlines following Sunita's claims of infidelity and public statements from both sides. Govinda has now answered Sunita Ahuja’s latest cheating allegations by suggesting that someone is influencing her, though he did not name the person.
What Govinda said about Sunita Ahuja's cheating allegations
In an interview with ABP Live, Govinda, 62, said it's not his nature to expose someone and make them feel embarrassed. “I said seven to eight years ago that I’d go through something like this. Now, we’re all caught in that same loop. Bad reputation has always been synonymous with my name. People have told me for years that I’d betray them one day,” he said.
Govinda calls it a “game”
Govinda said a “game is being played” around him and Sunita, and hinted that someone was steering her.
“I’ll keep dodging her claims till those who are influencing her get dizzy. That’s when they’ll realise they’ve messed with Govinda. Bitterness will never lead to sweetness. Once this phase passes, people will say I behaved respectfully. I’m not falling into their trap,” Govinda added.
Govinda and Sunita's marriage row
Govinda and Sunita, who have been married since 1987, have two children, daughter Tina and son Yashvardhan. Their marriage has often stayed in the public eye after Sunita's claims of Govinda being unfaithful.
It was further triggered when Sunita spoke publicly about Govinda’s alleged affair with his Roopa co-star, Komal Rani Swarnkar. Their Lalbaugcha Raja appearance added to the backlash.
Later, Komal Rani broke her silence on the alleged affair with Govinda. In a long statement on Instagram, she denied relationship rumours with Govinda, saying their joint public outings were linked to Roopa.
Govinda called the link-up speculation "strategically planted" to tarnish his reputation.
On the rumours, he told ANI, “It is not anyone’s fault. This is a very strategically planned movement. It will happen more. It was part of a plan to distance me from my family and then tarnish my image in society. They had tried this before, but they were never successful. The Almighty stood by me. I never focused on anything other than my work. I kept working. Many people would praise me for being decent. They would say that I had become too caught up in simplicity and goodness and wondered how I had entered the film industry.”