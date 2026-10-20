Mika Singh questions allegations against Daler Mehndi

Mika asked media organisations to verify the claims before reporting them. In his video, he said, "A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don’t believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side? Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?”