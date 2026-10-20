Kapil Sharma cited Daler Mehndi’s serious surgery while defending the singer online.
Mika Singh urged media outlets to verify allegations before publishing reports.
Subodh Uniyal questioned Daler Mehndi’s performance at the ₹35 lakh Maa Kunjapuri Mela event.
Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh have come out in support of Daler Mehndi after Uttarakhand minister Subodh Uniyal questioned the singer’s performance at the Maa Kunjapuri Mela. The minister alleged that Mehndi appeared disoriented on stage and was lip-syncing. Kapil referred to the singer’s health and recent surgery, while Mika urged the media to verify claims before publishing them.
Kapil Sharma mentions Daler Mehndi’s surgery
Kapil shared a video posted by Mika Singh on Instagram Stories and suggested that Daler’s health could have affected his performance. In his message, he wrote, “@thedalermehndiofficial paji went through some serious surgery which people don’t know. All we need is to be a little kinder towards each other. We don’t know what someone is going through. Thank you, @mikas ingh paji, for the clarification. May God bless Daler paji 🥹🙏 We love you, Daler paji ❤️🙏”
Kapil also commented on Mika’s post, writing, “May god give Daler paji strength to recover fast and he will roar like a lion on stage soon. Shame on people who are spreading this fake news just for some views. God bless Daler paji.”
Mika Singh questions allegations against Daler Mehndi
Mika asked media organisations to verify the claims before reporting them. In his video, he said, "A special request to our media friends: Please verify the facts before publishing any news! If someone makes allegations without proof, please don’t believe them blindly or spread the news without checking the truth. The way Daler Mehndi was treated on stage was disappointing. A respected minister came on stage and made allegations about him drinking alcohol. But before publishing such claims, shouldn’t we verify the facts and give the artist a chance to present his side? Would anyone dare to behave like that with an international band like Coldplay?”
Mika said his brother had been unwell for two years and was still recovering. He also denied that Daler consumed alcohol, saying, "I know my brother Daler Mehndi, and he does not drink alcohol. He has been unwell for the past two years and is still recovering, yet he continues to perform with his band. These days, many performers use backing tracks, but nobody questions them in the same way."
What did Subodh Uniyal say?
Speaking to ANI, Uniyal said Mehndi had been offered ₹35 lakh to perform but had not done justice to his art. He alleged that the singer appeared unable to stand properly and was lip-syncing. Uttarakhand folk singer Pritam Bhartwan, meanwhile, said he could not confirm whether Mehndi was under the influence of alcohol.