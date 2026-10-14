Ahaan Panday Calls Saiyaara Co-star Aneet Padda A ‘Gift To Cosmos’ In A Sweet Birthday Wish

Ahaan Panday marked Aneet Padda’s birthday on Tuesday with candid photos and a sentimental caption.
Fans read the post as another sign of a possible romance between the two actors.
The post featured the Tamil song Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, which drew further attention online.
Aneet Padda turned a year older on Tuesday (October 13). On the special occasion, her Saiyaara co-star Ahaan Panday penned a heartfelt birthday post, stirring fresh relationship chatter. He shared candid photos and a sentimental caption in a social media post.
Ahaan Panday's birthday wish for Aneet Padda
Ahaan marked the day with a set of candid images, including some from their travels together. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday.”
The post also played Mudhal Nee Mudivum Nee, the title song from the 2021 film of the same name.
The song includes the lines, “You are the beginning. You are the end. You are all three manifestations of time. You are the ocean. You are also the shore.”
Fans' reactions to the post
Fans quickly took over the comments section. Many praised both the tone of the caption and the choice of music, while others read the post as another sign that the two actors may be more than friends. Neither actor has confirmed a romance, though the post has only added to the chatter around them.
Ahaan and Aneet's Saiyaara link
Ahaan and Aneet first drew notice in 2025, when they appeared together in Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara. The romantic drama went on to gross over ₹579 crore worldwide.
In an earlier interview with GQ India, Ahaan said, “Aneet is my best friend. The whole internet thinks we’re together, but we’re not. Chemistry isn’t always romantic — it’s about comfort, safety, and being seen. We’ve both made each other feel that. Even though she’s not my girlfriend, I’ll never have a bond like I have with Aneet”
Aneet has also spent time with Ahaan’s family, and she attended the baby shower of his sister, Alanna Panday, in Mumbai, where she took part in a game with his cousin, Ananya Panday.