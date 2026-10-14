Ahaan Panday Calls Saiyaara Co-star Aneet Padda A ‘Gift To Cosmos’ In A Sweet Birthday Wish

Ahaan Panday's birthday wish for Aneet Padda

Ahaan marked the day with a set of candid images, including some from their travels together. Along with the pictures, he wrote, “You’re a gift to the cosmos, Aneet, and everything you touch turns to stardust. i hope the universe is always as gentle with you as you are with it, and don’t you ever forget how much light you leave behind; happy happy happy birthday.”