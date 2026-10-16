Ranabaali X reviews range from 1.5 to 3.5 out of 5.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna receive praise despite mixed audience reactions.
Viewers criticise the second half, repetitive scenes, excessive violence and background music.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Ranabaali arrived in theatres on October 16, bringing the actors back together on screen. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the action epic has received mixed reactions on X, with viewers praising the lead pair while questioning its pacing, violence and music.
Some viewers have appreciated the film’s depiction of British atrocities, powerful dialogues and the chemistry between the leads. Others have found the narrative slow, particularly in the second half, with several calling the film tiresome.
What are viewers saying about Ranabaali?
One viewer praised the film’s storytelling, giving it 3.5 out of 5. The post read, “Just watched #Ranabaali What a film! Excellent Huge appreciation to @Rahul_Sankrityn for his vision and storytelling. The way he handled the emotions, characters, and every scene shows his dedication and passion for cinema. Rating: 3.5 /5.”
Another viewer praised the lead performances despite the uneven pace, writing, “VDK delivers a powerful performance, carrying the film with his intensity and screen presence. Rashmika is equally good, and their chemistry works well. The film feels a little slow in parts, but the highs make it worth watching.”
Ranabaali first half and second half reactions
The first half drew divided responses. While some viewers highlighted the British-era sequences and the pre-interval stretch, others felt the narration was slow and the background score disappointing.
One critical post stated, “#Ranabaali Dull 1st Half! VD-Rashmika's portions stand out and are executed well, but the rest of the narration is dead slow, flat, and overly violent at times. British sequences fail to create much emotional impact and are handled in a generic way. BGM is a huge letdown so far.”
The second half attracted further criticism over repetitive scenes, predictable turns and excessive violence. One viewer rated the film 1.5 out of 5, calling it tiresome and describing Ajay-Atul’s music as a letdown.
About Ranabaali
The film stars Vijay Deverakonda as Ranabaali and Rashmika Mandanna as Jayamma, alongside Arnold Vosloo as British commissioner Sir Theodore Hector. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, it marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first film together since their wedding. They previously appeared in Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade.