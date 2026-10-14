Karthik Subbaraj condemned Mohan G in a video posted on X on Tuesday.
The remarks were made during a televised debate involving transgender woman Negha.
Mohan G questioned Negha on marriage and whether she could have children.
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj on Tuesday condemned director Mohan G in a video posted on social media for making transphobic remarks against transgender woman Negha during a televised debate. The exchange, linked to transgender rights and Subbaraj’s film Dorothy, drew criticism after Mohan G questioned Negha on marriage and children.
Karthik Subbaraj slams Mohan G
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Karthik Subbaraj called out Mohan G, saying nobody had given him the right to publicly shame or humiliate another person based on their gender identity. The Retro director said that “transphobia is gender violence and is as bad as caste or communal violence.”
He shared the video with the caption, "I Strongly Condemn...."
Subbaraj said, “Why should having children be considered the ultimate goal? Dogs and pigs also have children. Is that the highest aspiration of human beings?”
He then widened the point to public debate and artistic disagreement. Karthik Subbaraj said filmmakers can disagree about cinema, criticise each other’s films and hold different artistic and political views, but that should not turn into humiliation.
“You can criticise my film. You can say you didn’t like it. But nobody has given you the right to hurt them in front of everyone. Because the person sitting opposite you is a human being. Look at her as a human being” he said.
What we know about Mohan G's transphobic remarks controversy
The row began on a TV debate with Mohan G and Negha. It covered transgender rights and Karthik Subbaraj’s recently released film, Dorothy.
During the exchange, Mohan G questioned Negha about marriage and whether she could have children. The questions sounded demeaning, invasive and aimed at humiliating her rather than engaging with her arguments.
Mohan G cast reproduction as the main aim of human existence. He used that line of argument to question transgender identities, which irked Subbaraj.