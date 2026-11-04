Praising Notary's approach, Kunal said, “We got very lucky because we had somebody like Terry. He trained all the actors in the Planet of the Apes to imbibe that body language. What I found really fascinating about working with him was he was not just an action director, but a body language expert directing action. That’s very different from working with an action director. Just having that kind of a talent on the film makes it incredibly easy for everybody else. Because you’re shooting not only an action sequence, but also an important part of a story that’s close to all our hearts. So, when you find talent that looks at it and approaches it like that, it really elevates the work,” he said.