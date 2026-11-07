Kerala Police arrested two drunk men for illegally driving a car into the high-security IOC LPG bottling plant in Parippally, Kollam.
The speeding vehicle rammed into a parked LPG bulk tanker, causing damage to property and creating panic on site.
Authorities averted a major gas leak disaster, detaining both suspects under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and damage prevention acts.
Police have taken two persons into custody for allegedly driving a car illegally into the restricted premises of the IOC’s LPG bottling plant at Parippally here and damaging a parked LPG tanker, officials said on Saturday.
The two were identified as Shinu Raj and Jayan, who are natives of Paravur here.
According to the FIR registered at Parippally police station, the incident occurred around 7.15 pm on Friday, when the accused allegedly forced their car through the security gate of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) LPG bottling plant at Ezhippuram, near Parippally, and entered the bulk parking area.
The car allegedly rammed into the front bumper plate and the step near the driver's door of an LPG bulk tanker parked there, damaging both components.
The loss was estimated at Rs 25,000, officials said.
When plant employees intervened, the accused allegedly abused them and threatened to set everything on fire, the FIR stated.
Police said that a collision with the rear or side portion of the tanker could have damaged a valve, resulting in LPG leakage and a possible explosion, endangering lives inside the plant and in the surrounding areas.
A case was registered under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, relating to an attempt to commit culpable homicide, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.
Following the information, police reached the place and took the duo into custody.
Police said they are interrogating both individuals to determine the motive for their actions.