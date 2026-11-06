IPC Discloses 9,373 Serious Medical Device Adverse Events Since 2020: Report

The order held that brand details and a description of every medical device for which an MDAE had been logged could not be disclosed because “it is not conclusively established whether they arose due to a procedural lapse or due to the medical device itself”. The IPC told the CIC bench: “the information sought regarding the name of the manufacturer of the medical device is exempted from disclosure under Section 8(1)(d) of the RTI Act, 2005, as it relates to commercial confidence and third-party information, the disclosure of which may harm the competitive position of the concerned entity”.