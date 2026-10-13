India Enters The AI Fighter Race With Flying Wedge’s FWD Supreme Programme

Anish Kumar
Anish Kumar
Published at:

Bengaluru-based Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace says its FWD Supreme programme will develop autonomous combat aircraft for surveillance, strike and coordinated missions, with its lighter technology demonstrator advancing towards its first flight.

image Prefer on Google
Bengaluru-based Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace
India Enters The AI Fighter Race With Flying Wedge’s FWD Supreme Programme Photo: | Flying Wedge
Summary of this article

  • Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace has unveiled FWD Supreme, a proposed family of AI-piloted combat aircraft for surveillance, strike and collaborative missions

  • The company says FWD Supreme Lite has completed taxi trials and is preparing for its first flight, while the heavier variant is designed for autonomous combat roles

  • Its proposed Mobbing Doctrine envisages multiple autonomous aircraft coordinating their actions, allowing a mission to continue even if individual aircraft are lost

Bengaluru-based startup Flying Wedge Defence & Aerospace (FWDA) on Tuesday unveiled FWD Supreme, which it calls the country’s first AI-piloted fighter aircraft programme, in the national capital.

The FWD Supreme Heavy is  meant for autonomous combat. The company said it can be configured for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), strike and collaborative combat missions.

FWDA founder Suhas Tejaskanda said the aim was to build a family of AI-piloted aircraft that balances operational relevance with affordability. 

He also said the FWD Supreme Lite had already crossed taxi trials and was preparing for its first flight. 

As Chinese Military Pressure Grows, Taiwan Gets First F-16V Fighter Jets Under $8 Bn US Deal

By Outlook News Desk

Progress And Foreign Investment

The company also plans to bring in foreign partners for an India-led development and manufacturing effort called Operation Triple Seven.

The company’s Phase 1 specifications describe a flying-wing aircraft with an internal weapons bay, measuring about 10m by 10m. It is listed as over 1,500kg, with a payload of about 350kg, 5kN of thrust and a top speed of Mach 0.8-0.85. Cruise speed is 500-600kmph, range is over 1,500km and endurance is over two hours, with satellite communication. 

Related Content
Indian Air Force Chief Air Marshal Amar Preet Singh - X@CAPS_INDIA
Israel Prepared For The Worst: Why Flydubai Flight Was Nearly Shot Down - X
Saudi Arabia’s $24.3 Billion F-35 Deal: What It Means For The Middle East - | Getty Images
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh - PTI | Representative image

FWDA's Mobbing Doctri­ne is built around AI-piloted aircraft operating as a coordinated force. Instead of a few high-value platforms, it envisions many autonomous jets sharing information and making decisions together, so that losses do not end the mission.

A Anbarasu, director general (acquisition) in the defence ministry said the programme fitted the government’s JAI mantra – Jointness, Aatmanirbharta and Innovation – and its push for defence production in India.

AI-operated Fighter Jet Will Fly Air Force Secretary In A Test Of Military's Future Drone Warplanes

By Associated Press

Which Countries Have This Capability

No country has yet put a fully autonomous AI-piloted fighter into service. Several are developing or testing such aircraft:

United States

An AI-flown F-16 variant, the X-62A VISTA, has flown test missions, including dogfights. The Collaborative Combat Aircraft programme aims to field AI-piloted drones alongside crewed jets.

China

It is working on AI-enabled unmanned combat aircraft and sixth-generation fighters.

Turkey

Its Kizilelma unmanned combat aircraft is in advanced development.

Australia

Boeing's MQ-28 Ghost Bat has flown as a loyal wingman.

South Korea

Korea Aerospace Industries plans to test its "K-AI Pilot" on the FA-50.

Germany and Russia

Germany is also working on such systems. Russia's effort is reported to lag well behind.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories