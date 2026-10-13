India Enters The AI Fighter Race With Flying Wedge’s FWD Supreme Programme

The company’s Phase 1 specifications describe a flying-wing aircraft with an internal weapons bay, measuring about 10m by 10m. It is listed as over 1,500kg, with a payload of about 350kg, 5kN of thrust and a top speed of Mach 0.8-0.85. Cruise speed is 500-600kmph, range is over 1,500km and endurance is over two hours, with satellite communication.