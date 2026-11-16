‘No Peace, No War’: IAF Chief Ashutosh Dixit Confident Of Deterring China, Flags Fighter Shortfall

Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said the IAF is in an okay situation to deter Chinese aggression, though the security environment remains under close watch
He said the force is monitoring adversary activity closely and described the current setting as one of no peace, no war
Dixit said the IAF needs faster induction of indigenous platforms to bridge its fighter shortfall and improve deployment flexibility
Air Chief Marshal Ashutosh Dixit said the Indian Air Force is in a position to deter Chinese aggression, even as he warned that the situation remains challenging and under close watch. Speaking at the ANI National Security Summit on Monday, Dixit answered a question on whether the IAF has the technological edge and numerical strength to deter China.
“Our plans are in place. We are inducting new technology. So with that, we are in an okay situation…not simple, but an okay situation to be able to deter this aggression,” Dixit said.
He also described the wider security setting in direct terms. “We are keeping a very close eye and we monitor each and every activity of all our adversaries. We are in a situation which is called 'no peace, no war', and from there, we may shift to some kind of offensive or defensive event. For this, we are very well prepared," he said.
Squadron Strength Gap
Numbers remain a concern. Dixit said the IAF needs to induct indigenous platforms at a swift pace as it tries to bridge its fighter shortfall and improve deployment flexibility. “This will give us numbers, and weapon carriage capability at various places,” he said.
The force currently operates 29 fighter squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42.5. That gap has added pressure on the IAF to bring in new aircraft while keeping older fleets battle ready.
Dixit also said some systems have already been upgraded and work on others is under way. “Some we have upgraded, some we are in the process of upgrading. The Su-30 upgrade is likely to happen,” he said.
MRFA Push Ahead
Dixit said the Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) programme is under way and needs to move quickly because fleet numbers could dip further before new inductions arrive. “We want that to happen fast to contribute to our squadron strength because this will take time…and our squadron strength will further reduce,” he said.
The IAF could finalise the MRFA contract by the end of the 2026-27 financial year, according to A Hindustan Times report. The contract refers to the proposed purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets from France at a cost of roughly ₹3.25 lakh crore.
The Air Chief Marshal also added that the delayed light combat aircraft (LCA MK-1A) will be inducted within the financial year 2026-27.
Under the model being considered, Dassault Aviation and a local partner will manufacture the Rafales in India. France is expected to supply 18 jets in fly-away condition, while the remaining aircraft will be built in India. Twelve Rafales are expected to be produced annually in India under the government-to-government deal.
After assuming office as IAF chief, Dixit set out his vision for the force through the acronym “VAYU”. The framework is meant to guide the air force's immediate direction as it balances readiness, modernisation and self-reliance.
In Dixit’s formulation, V stands for vigilance and readiness, A stands for atmanirbharta (self-reliance), Y stands for yukti (ingenuity) and U stands for unity of effort.
IAF Chief On Honey Traps
After a recent news report which alleged that an IAF personnel had been sharing sensitive information in return for explicit pictures, the Air Chief Marshal highlighted the overall intelligence challenge.
"It is not a honey trap thing. It is basically cyber espionage. It is an espionage issue. Nowadays espionage happens through cyber means and through various means and enticing. Honey traps are only one aspect of the overall picture. There are other things," he said.
He also detailed other methods that are used to trap military personnel.
"Multi-level marketing is there and loan sharks are there. They're also active. So we are fully aware of this. We are keeping a close eye and there is a systemic effort to control this," he added.