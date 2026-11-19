Indians will need a visa to enter Malaysia from 1 January 2027, and applications open on 1 December through the MyVISA portal.
Visa fees are non-refundable, and anyone re-entering Malaysia on or after 1 January must hold an approved visa.
The change follows a September advisory from India’s High Commission about Indians using visa-free entry to seek work, and India is Malaysia’s top-five tourism market.
For three years, Malaysia has asked Indian travellers for almost nothing: a passport, a return ticket, a digital arrival card. Visa-free entry began as a temporary measure on December 1, 2023 and was later extended to the end of 2026. That ends on December 31.
From January 1, 2027, Indians will need a visa before arrival, according to a notice from Malaysia’s Immigration Department, and applications open on December 1 through the MyVISA portal. No extension has been announced. For a market that sent 1.56 million visitors in 2025, it is a quiet but consequential shift.
Malaysia Visa For Indians: What Changes On January 1, 2027
The notice, dated November 17, adds that entry rules remain subject to government directives. Anyone leaving Malaysia and returning on or after January 1 must hold an approved visa. Visa fees are non-refundable whatever the outcome. India joins Bangladesh, Bhutan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Nepal on the visa-required list.
India has been a good customer. Tourism Malaysia recorded 738,000 arrivals from India in the first half of 2026, placing it among the country’s top five source markets, with a target of 2.1 million for the year and more than 190 direct flights a week.
The reports cite no reason. The change comes two months after India’s High Commission in Kuala Lumpur warned of a noticeable rise in Indians using the visa-free window to look for work, and of agents making false job promises. Visa-free entry never allowed employment.
Malaysia is not alone in tightening: Thailand cut visa-free stays to 30 days in September, and the Philippines moved to a two-tier system in 2025. Chinese visitors, by contrast, remain visa-free under a mutual agreement.
How To Apply: Dates, Fees And Documents
Applications open on December 1. Third-party guides put the eVISA at RM 50 for the visa and RM 105 for processing, plus a card or wallet charge of up to 1.7 per cent, with processing in two to seven working days. Treat those figures as indicative until the portal confirms them. Applications left at “New Application” or “Pending Payment” for more than seven working days expire automatically.
The free Malaysia Digital Arrival Card, due within three days before arrival, stays. So does the High Commission’s checklist: a return ticket, a confirmed hotel booking and a passport valid for six months. Indian travellers who plan to stay under 30 days will now need the visa too; the exemption covered tourism and social visits for up to that period.
Those intending to visit must apply early if they are to fly in January or beyond, read the refund terms on flights and hotels, and not bank on an extension.