How To Apply: Dates, Fees And Documents

Applications open on December 1. Third-party guides put the eVISA at RM 50 for the visa and RM 105 for processing, plus a card or wallet charge of up to 1.7 per cent, with processing in two to seven working days. Treat those figures as indicative until the portal confirms them. Applications left at “New Application” or “Pending Payment” for more than seven working days expire automatically.