When Free Healthcare Meets Misuse: Why Blinkit Introduced An Ambulance Fee

Blinkit introduced a Rs 2,500 charge for non-emergency ambulance transfers while keeping emergency rides free.
Deepinder Goyal said the company handled around 42,000 ambulance cases over two years, including approximately 20,000 emergencies.
The fee aims to preserve ambulance availability for critical patients and support service expansion.
When Blinkit introduced its free ambulance service, the promise was simple: provide rapid medical assistance to people facing emergencies without making them worry about the cost of reaching a hospital. However, as the service expanded, people began booking ambulances for routine check-ups, regular hospital visits and hospital-to-home journeys that did not require emergency medical assistance.
On November 5, Eternal founder and Blinkit chief Deepinder Goyal announced a Rs 2,500 fee for non-emergency ambulance transfers, while keeping emergency rides completely free.
The decision followed more than 42,000 ambulance cases handled by Blinkit over two years, including around 20,000 emergencies. Goyal said the company had not charged for any emergency cases and wanted to preserve that commitment.
The announcement raises a larger question about India's emergency healthcare ecosystem: When an essential service is offered free of charge, where should the line between accessibility and misuse be drawn?
From Emergency Healthcare To Routine Hospital Transport
Blinkit's ambulance service was launched in Gurugram in January 2025 with five ambulances equipped with oxygen cylinders, defibrillators, stretchers, patient monitors and emergency medicines.
Accessible through the company's existing application, the service sought to address one of the most immediate problems during medical emergencies: finding an ambulance quickly. However, the growing number of bookings for routine transportation created a challenge.
In his November 5 announcement, Goyal said people were increasingly using the service for routine check-ups, regular hospital visits and hospital-to-home transfers. These journeys, he argued, were situations in which patients could have used ordinary private transport or a cab rather than occupying an ambulance.
Every ambulance assigned to a non-emergency journey is temporarily unavailable for another call. If someone experiencing a heart attack, respiratory distress or a serious accident requires immediate transportation, the availability of an ambulance could become crucial.
What The 42,000 Cases Reveal
The figures disclosed by Goyal provide an indication of the scale at which Blinkit's ambulance service has been used. According to his announcement, the company handled approximately 42,000 cases over two years, of which around 20,000 were emergencies.
Emergencies therefore accounted for slightly less than half of the total cases, while the remaining bookings involved other forms of medical transportation. The scale of non-emergency bookings suggests that the service was increasingly being used beyond its original emergency-oriented purpose.
For Blinkit, this created a challenge of allocating limited resources between different categories of patients. Ambulances require trained personnel, medical equipment, fuel and maintenance. When these resources are used for routine transportation, the concern is that their availability for urgent medical situations could be reduced.
The issue also raises questions about public responsibility when essential services are offered without charge. Free access can make healthcare more affordable and encourage people to seek assistance. However, it can also create incentives for people to use services in ways that were not originally intended.
The challenge is to prevent unnecessary demand without making legitimate medical transportation inaccessible.
Why Blinkit Introduced The Rs 2,500 Fee
Goyal announced that Blinkit would charge Rs 2,500 for non-emergency transfers, with payment collected after the journey.
The company said the charge was broadly in line with what private ambulance operators charge for similar services. Under the revised arrangement, patients requiring urgent medical assistance will not have to pay for emergency ambulance transportation. Those booking routine hospital visits or hospital-to-home journeys will be required to pay the prescribed fee.
The money collected from non-emergency transfers will go to the Eternal Foundation, which runs the ambulance service, and will be used to expand operations.
Goyal said the company wanted to continue scaling its ambulance network without compromising on training and medical assistance. He also said Eternal CEO Albinder Dhindsa and his team were committed to bringing Blinkit Ambulance to all major Indian cities over the next two to four years.
The revised fee therefore serves two purposes: discouraging the use of emergency vehicles for routine journeys and contributing to the expansion of the service. However, defining what constitutes an emergency remains complicated.
The Larger Question Of Public Responsibility
The controversy surrounding Blinkit's ambulance service reflects a broader challenge in the delivery of essential services. When healthcare transportation is made free, the objective is to ensure that financial considerations do not prevent people from accessing medical assistance. But free services also depend on the availability of resources.
If emergency vehicles are routinely used for journeys that do not require emergency assistance, the service risks becoming less effective for patients facing critical situations.
This is not simply a question of whether users should pay for a service. It is also about recognising that emergency healthcare resources are shared and that their availability can affect someone else's ability to receive timely assistance.
Blinkit's announcement highlights the difficulty of balancing affordability, accessibility and operational sustainability. The available figures do not establish that every non-emergency booking compromised emergency response. But the experience demonstrates how a service designed around urgent medical needs can attract demand beyond its original purpose.
The Rs 2,500 fee is an attempt to address that problem without abandoning the principle that emergency assistance should remain free.
As Blinkit prepares to expand its ambulance network across India, the distinction between emergency care and routine transportation will become increasingly important.The success of the initiative will depend not merely on how many ambulances it deploys, but on whether those ambulances remain available when someone needs them most.