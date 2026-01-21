Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO Of Eternal, Zomato's Parent Company

Deepinder Goyal steps down as CEO and MD of Eternal effective February 1, 2026, citing interest in high-risk innovative pursuits better
Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa takes over as Group CEO, ensuring continuity in Eternal's food delivery, quick commerce, and related operations.
Goyal will move to Vice Chairman (pending approval), maintaining board influence while freeing himself for new ventures.
In a major leadership shake-up announced on January 21, 2026, Deepinder Goyal, the founder and Group CEO of Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd), has resigned from his executive role as CEO and Managing Director. The change takes effect from February 1, 2026. Goyal will transition to the position of Vice Chairman on the board (subject to shareholder approval), allowing him to stay involved strategically while stepping back from day-to-day operations.
In a letter to shareholders, Goyal explained that he has been drawn to pursuing new, high-risk ideas and experiments that he believes are better explored outside the constraints of a public listed company like Eternal. He emphasized that the company needs focused, disciplined leadership aligned with its current business lines, and that public company expectations in India require singular dedication.
The board has appointed Albinder Dhindsa, the current founder and CEO of Blinkit (Eternal's quick-commerce arm), as the new Group CEO effective February 1, 2026. This move comes amid Eternal's strong performance, including a recent Q3 profit jump of 73% YoY to ₹102 crore