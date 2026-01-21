Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO Of Eternal, Zomato's Parent Company

In a major leadership shake-up announced on January 21, 2026, Deepinder Goyal, the founder and Group CEO of Eternal Ltd (formerly Zomato Ltd), has resigned from his executive role as CEO and Managing Director. The change takes effect from February 1, 2026. Goyal will transition to the position of Vice Chairman on the board (subject to shareholder approval), allowing him to stay involved strategically while stepping back from day-to-day operations.