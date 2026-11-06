Delhi-NCR Moves To GRAP III As Air Quality Deteriorates Ahead Of Diwali

CAQM invoked Stage III of GRAP across Delhi-NCR on November 6 as a precautionary measure ahead of Diwali.
Delhi’s AQI remained above 400 for the second consecutive day amid deteriorating air quality.
The specific restrictions under GRAP Stage III are yet to be detailed by the commission.
The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR as a precautionary measure amid deteriorating air quality, days ahead of Diwali.
Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has remained above 400 for the second consecutive day. The decision was taken by CAQM’s Sub-Committee on GRAP and announced in a post on X on November 6.
The move comes as pollution levels continue to worsen across the national capital and neighbouring areas ahead of Diwali, when air quality typically comes under further strain.
AQI Crosses 400 For Second Consecutive Day
Delhi’s AQI crossed the 400 mark for the second consecutive day, indicating severe air pollution. The worsening air quality prompted the commission to take precautionary measures under the GRAP framework.
The decision follows a continued deterioration in air quality across Delhi and the National Capital Region.
CAQM Invokes Stage III Of GRAP
The CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP took the decision on Friday, November 6. The commission subsequently announced the invocation of Stage III through a post on X.
The restrictions under this stage are intended to curb pollution levels across Delhi-NCR.
Details Of Restrictions Awaited
The specific restrictions and measures to be implemented under Stage III of GRAP are yet to be detailed. Further information is expected as the commission issues directions on the measures to be enforced across the region.
The development remains ongoing, with details of the restrictions awaited.