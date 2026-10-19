A habitual drug offender was detained by Jammu and Kashmir Police under the stringent PIT-NDPS Act.
The detention warrant was issued following a formal dossier submitted to the Divisional Commissioner.
The accused was successfully taken into custody and lodged in Kathua Jail.
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday detained a suspected drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kathua district and lodged him in jail, officials said.
The warrant was executed by a police team of Hiranagar police station against Pardeep Singh, a resident of Jhandi village in Hiranagar tehsil, following an order issued by the Jammu Divisional Commissioner on October 17, they said.
The accused is facing two cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, registered at the police station.
Police prepared a dossier against the accused and submitted it to the Jammu Divisional Commissioner, seeking his detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to prevent his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, they said.
Following the issuance of the detention warrant, police lodged the accused in jail on Monday, they said.