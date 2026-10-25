Who Is Rick Jackson? Republican Billionaire Running For Georgia Governor

Rick Jackson is a billionaire Republican candidate for Georgia governor.
He has campaigned alongside Donald Trump ahead of the midterms.
His tax plans, healthcare proposals and business record face scrutiny.
Republican Georgia gubernatorial candidate Rick Jackson has drawn attention after appearing alongside US President Donald Trump at a rally, as the upcoming midterm elections approach.
Jackson appeared alongside Trump at a rally in Perry on Saturday, marking their second joint appearance in the final stretch of the campaign.
Introducing Jackson to the crowd, Trump praised him, calling him “an amazing, really an amazing man with an incredible story.” Jackson, in turn, thanked the president, reported ET.
Before Jackson entered the race, the May 19 Republican primary was expected to be a contest between three candidates: Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones, who has Donald Trump’s endorsement, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and state Attorney General Chris Carr.
Jackson launched his campaign in early February, pledging to spend at least $50 million. Since then, he has spent far more than his rivals on advertising, helping him gain ground in some early opinion polls.
Some surveys now show him leading the field, although most still find that a large share of voters have yet to decide whom to support, CNBC reported.
Questions about the business practices of his companies and their treatment of employees have also come up again. In one lawsuit, an immigrant nurse alleged that one of his companies threatened to report her to immigration authorities if she left her job before her contract ended. The company settled the case without admitting any wrongdoing, according to The New York Times.
Who Is Rick Jackson?
Jackson is a 72-year-old businessman who built his fortune in the healthcare industry. He is best known for founding Jackson Healthcare, a group of around 20 companies that mainly provide medical staffing and consulting services.
The privately owned business generates about $3 billion in annual revenue and employs roughly 2,500 people. Its success has earned Jackson a place on Forbes’ list of billionaires. He continues to serve as the company’s chairman and chief executive, while his son, Shane Jackson, has been its president for more than a decade and oversees its day-to-day operations.
What Are Policies Of Rick Jackson?
Jackson has promised to follow traditional Republican policies by cutting taxes, reducing regulations and eliminating what he calls wasteful spending. He says he will not seek a second term if he fails to cut the state income tax by half within four years.
He has also pledged to balance the budget and carry out full audits of state spending. However, state law already requires a balanced budget, and regular audits of state agencies have been standard practice for years.
Jackson says he wants to expand healthcare coverage without expanding Medicaid under the 2010 Affordable Care Act. Instead, he plans to work with private insurers to provide coverage to more people. But this approach would require approval and funding from the federal government. No state has secured such support for a similar plan without expanding the traditional Medicaid programme.
With the cost of living emerging as a major election issue, Jackson’s opponents have tried to highlight the contrast between his modest upbringing and his current lifestyle. Bottoms has repeatedly drawn attention to his 47,000-square-foot mansion in suburban Atlanta, including its 20 bathrooms.