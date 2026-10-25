Israel To Shut West Bank Crossings, Bar Palestinian Workers During Elections

Israel will close West Bank crossings on election day.
The Hebron operation has displaced Palestinian families.
Protests in Tel Aviv demand accountability for the 2023 Hamas attack.
Israel has announced that it will close all land crossings in the West Bank, and Palestinian workers will be barred from entering on Tuesday during the general elections in Israel.
The Israeli military announced on Sunday that Palestinian workers would be barred from entering most parts of the West Bank from Sunday until Monday. It also said all crossings to and from the territory would be completely shut on Tuesday, the day of the vote, Al Jazeera reported.
The move has been announced after a lockdown imposed by Israeli forces in Hebron a day earlier, which forced thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.
The Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said, "They will not be allowed to return ... until we've finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron."
Israeli forces have frequently demolished the homes of Palestinians suspected of attacking Israelis in the West Bank. Israeli human rights groups have criticised the practice, describing it as a form of collective punishment.
Thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the Israeli government and demand accountability for the failure to prevent the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.
The rally was organised by the October Council, a group formed by families of those killed or taken hostage during the attack. Leaders of Israel’s four main opposition parties also attended the demonstration, including former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, who is running neck and neck with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the BBC.
Blockade In Hebron, West Bank
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a large-scale operation on Friday after two Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint. Three other soldiers were wounded in the incident, while both attackers were killed.
Following the attack, Israeli forces began demolishing homes and businesses in Hebron, forcing hundreds of families to leave the area.
The Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers parts of Hebron and the West Bank, has urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to safeguard residents in Hebron.
Locals said Israeli soldiers used loudspeakers late at night to order people to leave their homes, giving families little time to prepare and few options for where to go, BBC reported.