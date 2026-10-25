Israel To Shut West Bank Crossings, Bar Palestinian Workers During Elections

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Abhishek S Yadav
Published at:

Israel has announced it will shut West Bank crossings during its general elections and has barred Palestinian workers from entering

image Prefer on Google
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: X/@netanyahu
Summary of this article

Israel will close West Bank crossings on election day.

The Hebron operation has displaced Palestinian families.

Protests in Tel Aviv demand accountability for the 2023 Hamas attack.

Israel has announced that it will close all land crossings in the West Bank, and Palestinian workers will be barred from entering on Tuesday during the general elections in Israel.

The Israeli military announced on Sunday that Palestinian workers would be barred from entering most parts of the West Bank from Sunday until Monday. It also said all crossings to and from the territory would be completely shut on Tuesday, the day of the vote, Al Jazeera reported.

The move has been announced after a lockdown imposed by Israeli forces in Hebron a day earlier, which forced thousands of Palestinians to leave their homes.

The Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said, "They will not be allowed to return ... until we've finished dealing with all the Hamas issues in Hebron."

Israeli forces have frequently demolished the homes of Palestinians suspected of attacking Israelis in the West Bank. Israeli human rights groups have criticised the practice, describing it as a form of collective punishment.

Thousands of people took to the streets of Tel Aviv on Saturday to protest against the Israeli government and demand accountability for the failure to prevent the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023.

Related Content
Netanyahu says security forces foiled a “major attack” and orders Hebron closed ahead of Israel’s elections. - X, @beirutwire
Dense residential buildings spread across the hills of Jenin in the northern West Bank of Palestine - Nayef Hammouri/Shutterstock
Mustafa Zaatar, a Palestinian American, looks at the damage to his family home following an attack by Israeli settlers in the Palestinian village of Abu Falah, West Bank - AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean
Israel Revokes Dutch Diplomats’ Status In Ramallah Over Settlement Measures - X@BrunoRguezP

The rally was organised by the October Council, a group formed by families of those killed or taken hostage during the attack. Leaders of Israel’s four main opposition parties also attended the demonstration, including former military chief Gadi Eisenkot, who is running neck and neck with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the BBC.

Iran In Israel’s Crosshairs Again? Fighter Jet Exercises Raise Questions

By Outlook News Desk

Blockade In Hebron, West Bank

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced a large-scale operation on Friday after two Palestinian gunmen killed two Israeli soldiers in an attack on a checkpoint. Three other soldiers were wounded in the incident, while both attackers were killed.

Following the attack, Israeli forces began demolishing homes and businesses in Hebron, forcing hundreds of families to leave the area.

The Palestinian Authority (PA), which administers parts of Hebron and the West Bank, has urged the international community to put pressure on Israel to safeguard residents in Hebron.

Locals said Israeli soldiers used loudspeakers late at night to order people to leave their homes, giving families little time to prepare and few options for where to go, BBC reported.

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories