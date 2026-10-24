Hannah Einbinder Defends Palestinian Activism As 'Bare Minimum' Duty

Hannah Einbinder Praises The Bravery Of Palestinian Journalists

“I started to attend IfNotNow vigils with my friends who were going, who were already anti-Zionists, and I found this amazing Jewish community and these Jewish spaces for me to go on a journey of unlearning the propaganda that we’re fed systemically,” Einbinder told The New Yorker‘s Rachel Syme. “And once I unlearned all of that, I realized I had to arm myself with a lot of knowledge and really go through, yeah, sort of a relearning period, and when I felt equipped, you know, I started to speak because I think when you see this for what it is, you cannot help — well, some people can, I guess. But I think that it was just so intrinsically tied to my values and my sense of justice, and I felt like I have to make up for lost time because I was complicit and unconscious in this system for so long, and I have to change my mind and I have to learn and grow, and so that’s what I’ve tried to do.”